आस्था:मां भीमेश्वरी मंदिर में चढ़ावे की गिनती पूरी, 9 दानपात्रों से 35 लाख 92 हजार 902 रुपए मिले

बेरी8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मां भीमेश्वरी देवी मंदिर में चढ़ावे की गिनती पूरी हो गई। बीते बुधवार को आरंभ हुई गिनती मंगलवार शाम तक चली। इसमें प्रशासन द्वारा मां के खाते में 27 लाख रुपए जमा करवा दिए। हालांकि अभी सिक्कों की गिनती बुधवार को होगी। मां के दरबार में चांदी के सिक्के चढ़ाने वाले भक्तों की होड़ रहती है। अबकी बार कोरोना काल के कारण मंदिरों में प्रसाद और शृंगार पर रोक थी। इसके कारण सोना चांदी कम आए सकता है।

18 अक्टूबर से प्रारंभ हुए मां के नवरात्र में इस दफा बेरी स्थित मां भीमेश्वरी देवी मंदिर में श्रद्धा के साथ अपनी मन्नतों को पूरा करने के साथ-साथ परंपरा का निर्वाह करते हुए लोगों ने कोरोना काल के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क लगाकर मां के दर्शन करते हुए अपने परिवार की मंगल कामना की दुआ भी की। ऐसे में यहां पहुंचे भक्तों द्वारा धन रुपी श्रद्धा के जो भाव बेरी के दानपात्रों में डाले गए उनकी गिनती में करीब दो दर्जन लोग लगे हैं। बेरी तहसील के पटवारी सहदेव शर्मा ने बताया कि चढ़ावें की गिनती कार्य नायब तहसीलदार रमेश चन्द्र की देख रेख में किया गया। पिछले सप्ताह से पालिका के कर्मचारियों के अलावा पटवारी भी यहां इनकी गिनती में दिन भर जुटे रहे।

दानपात्रों पर निगरानी
दानपात्रों की इन राशि को गिने जाने के दौरान पारदर्शिता बरते जाने के मद्देनजर पूरे कार्य की वीडियोग्राफी कराई जा रही हैं। उस कक्ष में सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगे हैं। नायब तहसीलदार रमेश चन्द्र ने बताया कि 9 वे दान पात्र से 4 लाख चौदह हजार 409 रुपए निकले हैं। 9 दानपात्रों से 35 लाख 92 हजार 902 रुपए प्राप्त हुए हैं। 27 लाख रुपए मां भीमेश्वरी देवी के खाते में जमा करवा दिए हैं। बुधवार को सिक्कों की गिनती की जाएगी उसके बाद पूरी राशि जमा करवा दी जाएगी। आभूषणों की गिनती गुरुवार को होगी।

