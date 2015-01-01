पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Rohtak
  Beri
गिनती शुरू:मां भीमेश्वरी देवी मंदिर में आए चढ़ावे की गिनती का तीसरा दिन, दो दान पात्रों में ‌8 लाख 61 हजार का दान मिला

बेरी4 घंटे पहले
मां भीमेश्वरी देवी मंदिर में नवरात्र मेले में आए चढ़ावे की गिनती के तीसरे दिन दो दान पात्रों 8 लाख 61 हजार का दान मिला है। पहले दो दिन 4 दानपात्रों की गिनती में 15 लाख 76 हजार रुपए का दान मिला था। अभी 3 दानपात्रों की गिनती होनी बाकी है। मां के भक्तों ने 500 के 5 पुराने नोट भी चढ़ाए। 18 मार्च से शुरू हुए मां के नवरात्र में आए दान की गिनती में सरकारी कर्मचारी जुटे हैं।

बेरी तहसील और नगरपालिका का स्टाफ चढ़ावे की गिनती कर रहा है। बेरी तहसील से पटवारी सहदेव शर्मा ने बताया कि चढ़ावे की गिनती की विडियो ग्राफी करवाई जा रही है और यहां कैमरे भी लगे हैं। शुक्रवार देर शाम तक चली गिनती के बाद कैमरे को सील कर दिया गया है और वहां गारद की तैनाती कर दी गई है। शनिवार को भी चढ़ावे की गिनती का कार्य चलेगा। उसके बाद मां के भक्तों द्वारा चढ़ाएं आभूषणों का वजन किया जाएगा। नायब तहसीलदार रमेश चन्द्र ने बताया कि 5 नोट पुराने निकले हैं जिन्हें मालखाने में जमा करवा दिया जाएगा।

तीन दान पात्रों की गिनती बाकी है। तीसरे दिन दो दान पात्रों 8 लाख 61 हजार का दान मिला है। पहले दो दिन 4 दानपात्रों की गिनती में 15 लाख 76 हजार रुपए मिले थे कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण श्रद्धालु कम आए थे इसलिए दान राशि कम है। पहले नवरात्रि के दौरान 16 दान पात्र रखे जाते थे। अबकी बार 9 दान पात्र रखे थे।

