पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रोष:निकिता हत्याकांड को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर पुतला फूंका

बेरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बल्लभगढ़ में निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड को लेकर गुरूवार शाम को धर्मनगरी बेरी में लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए और रोष मार्च निकाला गया। लव जेहाद का पुतला फूंका गया। प्रदर्शनकारी व सामाजिक संगठनों ने जमकर नारेबाजी भी की। विश्व हिन्दुपरिषद व बजरंग दल और बेरी शहर के लोग मेन बाजार में स्थित ब्राह्मण धर्मशाला में लोग एकत्रित हुए और मेन बाजार, बस स्टैंड, शिव चौंक पर प्रदर्शन किया।

बेरी पुलिस चौकी के सामने पुतला जलाया और जमकर नारे लगाए। बेरी शहर में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने दोषियों को फांसी की मांग की। विश्व हिंदु परिषद के मठ मंदिर के प्रदेश संयोजक पीतांबर शर्मा ने कहा कि पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार तो कर लिया है। परंतु जब तक ऐसे अपराधियों को फांसी की सजा नहीं होगी तब तक अपराधियों में कानून का डर नहीं होगा।

उन्होंने मांग की कि केस की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में हो तथा एक महीने में दोषियों को फांसी की सजा सुनाई जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार से अपेक्षा करते हैं कि तुरन्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। बेरी खंड के अध्यक्ष संदीप शर्मा, बजरंग दल से अभय कादयान ने कहा कि इस मामले को लेकर राजनीतिक दल चुप्पी साधे हुए है। जबकि सीसीटीवी कैमरे में आरोपियों द्वारा की गई पूरी वारदात कैद है।

भदाना गांव में निकिता के न्याय को लेकर बनाई रंगोली

गांव भदाना की चौपाल से भूगोल प्राध्यापक मुकेश शर्मा व उनकी बेटी अंशुल शर्मा ने मिलकर छात्रा निकिता तोमर को न्याय दिलवाने की अपील की और एक रेखाचित्र बनाया। मुकेश शर्मा ने बताया कि बल्ल्भगढ़ में सोमवार को निकिता तोमर की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी।

परिजनों के मुताबिक निकिता दोपहर बाद करीब पौने 4 बजे पेपर देकर अग्रवाल कॉलेज के बाहर निकली थी। इसी दौरान कार सवार दो युवकों ने उसे जबरदस्ती गाड़ी में बिठाने की कोशिश और बाद में गाेली मार दी। इस जनसंदेश के साथ गांव भदाना की चौपाल में पूर्व सैनिक देवीदत्त शर्मा, सूबेदार सुभाष शर्मा, रामवतार शर्मा, वेदपाल शर्मा, केशव शर्मा, अर्जुन शर्मा, अलीशा शर्मा उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें