पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान:14 वाहनों के चालान, 4 काबू, 102 बोतल देसी शराब बरामद

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अपराधियों की धरपकड़ के लिए नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान चलाकर पुलिस ने 1771 वाहनों की जांच की, चार आरोपी पकड़े और 102 बोतल अवैध देसी शराब बरामद की है। एसपी राजेश दुग्गल के मार्गदर्शन में चलाए गए इस अभियान में जिले में विभिन्न स्थानों पर नाकाबंदी की गई। इसमें पुलिस की विभिन्न टीमों ने 29 व्यक्तियों की पहचान पुख्ता करने के लिए पर्चे अजनबी काटे गए। जिले में चेकिंग के दौरान 1771 वाहनों की जांच की गई। नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर 14 वाहनों के चालान किए।

आसौदा थाने के मुख्य सिपाही नसीब सिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम ने यूपी के जिला फर्रुखाबाद यूपी निवासी आशीष को 48 बोतल अवैध देसी शराब के साथ आसौदा से काबू किया। इसी थाने की मांडौठी चौकी में तैनात मुख्य सिपाही प्रदीप कुमार के नेतृत्व में टीम ने गांव मांडौठी निवासी प्रवीण को 12 बोतल अवैध देशी शराब के साथ गांव से गिरफ्तार किया। बादली थाने के मुख्य सिपाही अशोक कुमार के नेतृत्व में टीम ने केएमपी हाईवे बुपनिया रोड से बादली के मुकेश को 9 बोतल अवैध देसी शराब के साथ पकड़ा है।

बहादुरगढ़ सेक्टर-6 थाने के मुख्य सिपाही सुरेंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम ने मेन कसार रोड से एक आरोपी को काबू किया। इससे 33 बोतल अवैध देशी शराब बरामद हुई। इन सभी के खिलाफ संबंधित थानों में केस दर्ज किया गया है। एसपी ने कहा कि समय-समय पर नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने पुलिस अधिकारियों को वांछित अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए विशेष कार्य योजना बनाने के लिए कहा। साथ ही सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई करने के दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

पशु चोरी रोकने के लिए गांवों में ठीकरी पहरा लगाएंगे चौकीदार

क्षेत्र में पशु चोरी की वारदातों को रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने रात गश्त अभियान चलाया है। झाड़ली पुलिस चौकी के अधीन आने वाले 14 गांव के चौकीदारों की ठीकरी पहरा के संबंध में चौकी में मीटिंग बुलाई गई। इसमें झाड़ली चौकी प्रभारी रोहताश सिंह ने चौकीदारों को रात में ठीकरी पहरा लगाने के आदेश जारी किए। कहा कि सभी चौकीदार रात के समय अपने-अपने गांव में ठीकरी पहरा लगाएंगे। गांवों में बढ़ती पशु चोरी की वारदात रोकने के लिए डीसी ने यह निर्णय लिया है। चौकीदार आदेश का पालन करेंगे। चौकी प्रभारी ने कहा कि ठीकरी पहरा से पशुचोरी की वारदात रोकने में पुलिस को मदद मिलेगी। सर्दी के मौसम में गांव के सभी ग्रामीण पशुओं को घर के बाहर बांधकर अंदर सो जाते हैं। रात के समय गांव के युवाओं की ओर से ठीकरी पहरा लगाने पर पशु चोरी व अन्य वारदातों को रोका जा सकता है। बता दें कि गांवों के सरपंचों ने एसपी राजेश दुग्गल से मिलकर पशु चोरी रोकने के लिए गुहार लगाई थी। अब एसपी के दिशा निर्देश के बाद की यह मीटिंग बुलाई गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें