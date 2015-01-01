पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मास्क न लगाने पर झज्जर में 200 और बहादुरगढ़ में 207 लाेगाें के काटे चालान

झज्जरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में बढ़ते कोविड-19 के मरीजों की संख्या और 50 लोगों की इस कारण से मौत होने के आंकड़े को देखते हुए पुलिस प्रशासन ने अब मास्क पहने बिना घर से बाहर निकलने वाले लोगों पर सख्ती करना शुरू कर दिया। बुधवार को पुलिस प्रशासन ने अलग-अलग जगह नाके लगाकर झज्जर में 200 और बहादुरगढ़ में 207 लोगों के चालान काटे। पुलिस ने शहर के अंबेडकर चौक, जहांआरा बाग स्टेडियम, सिलानी गेट, दिल्ली गेट, बीकानेर चौक, भगत सिंह चौक और छारा चुंगी रोड चौक पर नाके लगाकर ऐसे लोगों को पकड़ लिया जो मास्क नहीं पहने हुए थे। बाइक सवार कार सवार और यहां तक कि पैदल जा रहे लोगों के भी चालान काटे गए।

लगातार बढ़ रहे काेराेना संक्रमण के मामलो को देखते हुए पुलिस ने फिर एक बार बिना मास्क पहनने वालाें के खिलाफ सख्ती शुरू कर दी है। अब उनके चालान काटे जा रहे हैं। साथ ही पुलिस लाेगाें काे मास्क पहने के लिए जागरूक भी कर रही है। कुछ जगह पर पुलिस मास्क भी बांट रही है, लेकिन अब सख्ती से लोगो को मास्क पहनाये जा रहे है। मंगलवार को भी दिन भर पुलिस ने नाके लगाकर लोगो को मास्क के प्रति जागरूक किया और चालान भी काटे।

पुलिस ने मंगलवार दोपहर तक करीब 120 से ज्यादा लोगों के चालान भी काटे। वहीं पुलिस की सख्ती को देख कुछ लोग मास्क घर पर छूटने का बहाना भी बनाते हुए नजर आए, लेकिन पुलिस ने एक नहीं सुनी। ट्रैफिक एसएचओ के द्वारा शुरू किए गए जागरूकता अभियान के तहत सड़क सुरक्षा संघठन ने मिल कर शहर के मुख्य बाजारों, हाईवे बसाें, अन्य सड़काें के अलावा रेहड़ियाें पर जाकर लाेगाें काे जागरूक किया। पुलिस ने पिछले तीन दिनों में शनिवार को 133, रविवार को 252 और सोमवार को 207 लोगो के मास्क ना पहनने पर चालान किए। वही नाहरा नाहरी रोड़,रोहतक रोड़,रेलवे रोड़,झज्जर मोड़ पर करीब 235 लोगों को मास्क वितरित किए।

मास्क न पहनने पर हाेगी कार्रवाई

इस अवसर पर यातायात कॉर्डिनेटर सत्यप्रकाश,आरएसओ सतीश शर्मा,रविन्द्र कुमार,एसआई राजेश, एएसआई देवेन्द्र माैजूद रहे। शुक्रवार से जुर्माने की रकम 500 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 2000 रुपए किए जाने के बाद अब पुलिस ऐसी जगहों पर चालान काटने की कार्रवाई कर रही है, जहां ज्यादा भीड़ इकट्ठा होती है या लोग मास्क पहनने में लापरवाही करते हैं।

