सम्मान:उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले स्कूल के 25 कर्मचारी सम्मानित

झज्जर7 मिनट पहले
शिक्षा विभाग झज्जर के 25 कर्मचारियों को उनके बेहतर कार्यों के लिए सम्मानित किया। इनमें प्राचार्य अजय खोखर, नित्यानंद जाखड़, मनोज भाटिया, मुख्याध्यापक सावित्री, सरिता, प्राध्यापक सुरेश बाल्यान, सोनिया, कृष्ण वशिष्ठ, खजान सिंह, अध्यापक संदीप जाखड़, सोमवती, रितु, बलजीत, जेबीटी वंदना, राहुल, सतीश, दलवंती, मधुलिका, विजय लक्ष्मी, मेंटोर सुनीता, डॉ. प्रवेश वत्स, ऐमआईएस कोऑर्डिनेटर सुनील कुमार है।

राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय के सभागार में अायाेजित सम्मान समाराेह में मुख्य न्यायिक अधिकारी अंकिता शर्मा ने कहा कि एक बच्चा हमेशा अपने सबसे अच्छे और सबसे बुरे अध्यापक को याद रखता है। इसलिए हमें हमेशा अपने विद्यार्थियों के लिए रोल मॉडल के रूप में स्थापित करना चाहिए। वो आज जिस मुकाम पर पहुंची है उसका श्रेय उनके अध्यापकों को जाता है।

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी बीपी राणा ने कहा कि इस विशिष्ट कार्यक्रम के पीछे उनकी टीम का अहम योगदान है। डीईईओ दलजीत सिंह ने कहा कि ये सभी एक नई सोच नई ऊर्जा के साथ कार्यक्रम से विदा हों। संचालन सुदर्शन पुनिया ने किया। इस अवसर पर डीपीसी परमजीत चहल बीईओ झज्जर रामनिवास शर्मा, बीईओ मातनहेल राजमल व प्राचार्य जोगेंद्र धनखड़ उपस्थित रहे।

अध्यापक विद्यार्थी के लिए हाेता है रोल मॉडल : अंकिता

राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय झज्जर के सभागार में शिक्षा विभाग झज्जर के 25 कर्मचारियों को उनके कार्यों के लिए सम्मानित किया गया। इसी कड़ी में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में मुख्य न्यायिक अधिकारी झज्जर अंकिता शर्मा उपस्थित हुई और उन्होंने अपने स्वयं के जीवन के अनुभवों से सभी उपस्थित अध्यापकों को प्रेरित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि एक बच्चा हमेशा अपने सबसे अच्छे और सबसे बुरे अध्यापक को याद रखता है अत: हमें हमेशा अपने विद्यार्थियों के लिए रोल मॉडल के रूप में स्थापित करना चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि वो आज जिस मुक़ाम पर पहुंची है उसका संपूर्ण श्रेय उनके अध्यापकों को जाता है।ज़िला शिक्षा अधिकारी बीपी राणा ने बताया कि उनका और उनकी टीम का सपना है कि ज़िला झज्जर शैक्षणिक क्षेत्र में अग्रसर रहे और शिक्षा विभाग के जो कर्मचारी समर्पित भाव से और निष्ठा पूर्वक अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी निभा रहे है उनको उचित सम्मान भी मिलता रहे और इसी के लिए शिक्षा विभाग झज्जर ने ज़िला शिक्षा अधिकारी बीपी राणा और ज़िला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी दलजीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में एक अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। ज़िला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने कहा कि इस विशिष्ट कार्यक्रम के पीछे उनकी टीम का अहम योगदान है जिसमें डीईईओ, डिप्टी डीईओ, डीपीसी और सुदर्शन पुनिया शामिल है। उन्होंने अध्यापकों से आह्वान किया कि ये प्रशंसा पत्र आपको अपनी जिन्मेदारियों का एहसास कराता रहेगा और आपको और ज़्यादा समर्पण भाव से कार्य करने को प्रेरित करेगा।

