कोराेना कहर:विधायक भुक्कल सहित 36 नए काेराेना पॉजिटिव, रोज बढ़ रहा वायरस के संक्रमण का दायरा

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों के कोविड-19 टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। इसी प्रकार की एक टीम गुरुवार को जब विधायक गीता भुक्कल के निवास के आसपास थी तभी इस टीम को अपने घर बुलाकर विधायक ने आगे बढ़कर अपना कोरोना सैंपल दिया तो विधायक पॉजिटिव निकली।

इसके बाद विधायक गीता भुक्कल को स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने होम आइसोलेट कर दिया। बीते 2 दिनों से विधायक को खांसी और जुकाम की शिकायत थी। अब होम आइसोलेशन के बाद वे अगले माह से शुरू होने जा रहे विधानसभा के सत्र में भी शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगी। जबकि सत्र के लिए उन्होंने पहले से ही अपने कई एजेंडे और सवाल तैयार कर रखे थे। स्वास्थ विभाग अब इस मामले की जांच करेगा की विधायक 10 से 14 दिनों में किन लोगों से मिली।

34 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौटे
अब जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग एक लाख की आबादी में कोरोना के सैंपल 11 हजार 419 लोगों की जांच कर रहा है। गुरुवार को कोरोना के नए मरीज 36 आए, जबकि 34 लोग ठीक हो कर घर लौटे। इस तरह कोरोना मरीजों की रिकवरी दर 89.7 प्रतिशत पर आ गई है। अब भी जिले से भेजे गए 2558 कोरोना के सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है।

जिले में कुल मौत 35 हुई। अभी तक 125688 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 119530 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। कोरोना के अब तक पॉजिटिव केस 3468 हो चुके हैं। इसमें से अभी तक 3112 लोग स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। साथ ही 321 एक्टिव केस हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में सबसे ज्यादा 242 पर कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाए गए हैं, जोकि शहर में 229 जोन बने हुए हैं।

