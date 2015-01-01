पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना को हराकर दिवाली पर घर लौटे 36 मरीज, नए कोरोना पाॅजिटिव 64, एक माैत

झज्जर6 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अब तक 4310 लोग कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ चुके, 3819 लाेग ठीक हाेकर घर लाैट चुके

कोविड-19 वायरस से संक्रमित होकर कई परिवार त्यौहार के इस मौसम में मायूस हैं। ऐसे में वे परिवार खुशी मना रहे हैं जिनके अपने कोविड-19 के अंधेरे को दूर भगाकर स्वास्थ्य लाभ लेकर दिवाली पर घर लौटे हैं। शुक्रवार को ऐसे ही 36 मरीजों को स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने निगेटिव रिपोर्ट के साथ डिस्चार्ज कर दिया। दिवाली के त्यौहार को देखते हुए जिले के उन परिवारों में दुख का माहौल बन गया जब एक ही दिन में 64 लोग कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आए।

वहीं शुक्रवार को एक मरीज की डेथ कोविड-19 के कारण स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने डिक्लेयर की। अब तक जिले भर में 4310 लोग कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 3819 लोग ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके। मौत का आंकड़ा 41 पहुंच चुका है और एक्टिव केस 450 हैं। यह भी बता दें कि कोविड-19 के सैंपल 149999 लिए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 141829 लोग निगेटिव आ चुके।

रिकवरी रेट 89.1 प्रतिशत चल रहा है। हैरानी की बात यह है नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में जहां कंटेनमेंट जोन की संख्या काफी कम हो गई थी। अब शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कंटेनमेंट जोन 400 के करीब पहुंचने वाले हैं। अर्बन एरिया में 384 कंटेनमेंट जोन बने हैं। जो अभी एक्टिव हैं वहीं रूरल एरिया में 366 कंटेनमेंट जोन बने हुए हैं। सर्दी के मौसम में शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र दोनों ही जगह वायरस का तेज प्रभाव देखने को मिल रहा है।

हमारा पूरा ध्यान इस समय कोरोना वायरस को किसी भी सूरत में थामना है। रोजाना सैंपल दो हजार तक पहुंच चुके हैं। हम इसी तरह इस ग्राफ को जारी रखेंगे। सैंपल और ट्रैकिंग दो ही कार्यों पर हमारा फोकस है। सभी नागरिकों से हमारी यही अपील है कि वे कोविड-19 के दिशा निर्देशों का पूर्ण तरीके से पालन करें तभी हम इस वायरस को अपने जिले से दूर भगा सकते हैं। - डॉक्टर संजय दहिया, सीएमओ झज्जर

कोविड-19 के तीसरे अटैक से चिंता बढ़ी
जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग की चिंता का कारण कोविड-19 के वायरस का तीसरा अटैक भी जल्द ही होना है। पहला अटैक जुलाई माह में आया था दूसरा सितंबर माह में और अब तीसरा अटैक नवंबर माह के एंड में आने की उम्मीद है। स्वास्थ विभाग के सूत्रों ने बताया कि तीसरा अटैक काफी प्रभावी रहने की उम्मीद है। क्योंकि प्रदूषण और सर्दी के मौसम में वायरस अपना और असर दिखाएगा।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की अपील सीएसआर के तहत करें मदद
स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिले भर की कारपोरेट कंपनियों और औद्योगिक घरानों से यह भी अपील की है कि वे अपने सीएसआर एक्टिविटीज के तहत आरटी पीसीआर मशीन में उपयोग होने वाली वाइल कार्ड को मुहैया कराएं फिलहाल यह कार्ड 40 रुपए कीमत का आता है। जो किसी समय 160 से 165 में आता था। इस कार्ड के जरिए ही कोरोना सैंपल की टेस्टिंग की जाती है। स्वास्थ विभाग के अनुसार बहादुरगढ़ से जुड़ी कई कंपनियों ने बीते दिनों कई कार्ड स्वास्थ्य विभाग को उपलब्ध कराएं।

