कार्रवाई:मास्क न लगाने पर देने होंगे 500 रुपए, जुर्माना न देने पर होगा केस

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना महामारी संक्रमण के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए जिले में मास्क पहनना प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के लिए अनिवार्य है। वहीं, सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर थूकने पर भी पाबंदी है। सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर यदि कोई व्यक्ति बिना मास्क लगाए पाया जाएगा तो उसका चालान किया जाए। मौका पर जुर्माना अदा नहीं करने पर संबंधित व्यक्ति के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करें। इस संबंध में एसपी राजेश दुग्गल ने जिले के सभी अधिकारियों को कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण पूरे प्रदेश में मास्क लगाने के साथ संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए अन्य नियमों को लागू किया गया है। कोरोना के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे है। ताकि सभी सुरक्षित रह सकें। हरियाणा सरकार ने सार्वजनिक स्थानों व कार्य स्थलों पर मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया है।

अगर कोई व्यक्ति बिना मास्क लगाए घर से बाहर निकलता है तो उस पर 500 रुपए जुर्माना किया जाएगा। नियमों का उल्लंघन करते पकड़े गए व्यक्ति के खिलाफ चालान की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मौका पर चालान अधिकारी को 500 रुपए बतौर जुर्माना नकद भुगतान करना होगा। इसकी मौके पर ही रशीद दी जाएगी। जुर्माना अदा नहीं करने पर धारा 188 में केस दर्ज किया जाएगा। एसपी ने जिला निवासियों से अपील की कि महामारी संक्रमण के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए नियमों का पालन कर प्रशासन का सहयोग करें।

मास्क चालान के डर से नहीं, सुरक्षा के लिए पहनें
एसपी राजेश दुग्गल ने कहा कि कोराेना महामारी से डरकर हमें रुकना नहीं है। महामारी के प्रति सतर्क रहने, लगातार मास्क का उपयोग करने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व अन्य जरूरी सावधानियां का ध्यान रखते हुए हमें अपनी दिनचर्या के कार्य भी करने हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के लिए मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य है। मास्क पहनने में कोई भी व्यक्ति लापरवाही न करें। हमें मास्क चालान के डर से नहीं, बल्कि अपनी व अपने परिवार की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखकर पहनना है। उन्होंने कहा कि जरूरी नहीं कि दुकान से खरीदा हुआ मास्क ही उपयोग किया जाए।

