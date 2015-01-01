पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:वाहन पासिंग की व्यवस्था रोहतक में करने पर 7 हजार वाहन चालक परेशान

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वाहन पासिंग की व्यवस्था रोहतक में किए जाने से ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने रोष जताया है। इनका कहना है कि उनकी सैकड़ों गाड़ियां पासिंग की तिथि के हिसाब से गुरुवार का इंतजार कर रही थी। लेकिन बाद में पता चला कि समूची व्यवस्था जिले से बाहर होगी। इस लिहाज से जिले की 7 हजार से अधिक गाड़ियाें को रोहतक आना जाना होगा।

भारत ट्रक एंड ट्रांसपोर्ट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष रविंद्र भदानी ने अचानक लिए गए इस फैसले की निंदा करते हुए बताया है कि बैगर किसी पूर्व सूचना के अचानक आदेश लागू कर दिया। दिनों के हिसाब से झज्जर-बहादुरगढ़ में जिले के करीब 7 हजार गाड़ियां पास होती थी। लेकिन अब इन सभी गाड़ियों को पासिंग की औपचारिकताओं को पूरा कराने के लिए रोहतक जाना होगा।

एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि मंगलवार से ही गाड़ियों को किसी दूसरे शहर में रवाना करने से पहले उनको झज्जर में इसलिए रोका हुआ था कि गुरुवार को पासिंग की व्यवस्था के तहत काम होगा। लेकिन बाद में पता चला कि विभाग के ताजा आदेशों के बाद कई जिलों की वाहन पासिंग की व्यवस्था को रोहतक में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है।

पहले दी जानी चाहिए थी सूचना

ट्रांसपोर्टरों को नई व्यवस्था इसलिए भी और अधिक आ कर रही है। क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इनका व्यापार पहले ही बर्बाद हो चुका है और अब थोड़ा बहुत जो काम चला था उसमें नई व्यवस्था से परेशानियां बढ़ गई। कोरोना में भी सरकार की तरफ से कोई राहत नहीं मिली। परिवहन मंत्री से निवेदन है। इस विषय पर विचार किया जाए ओर पासिंग के लिए एक सप्ताह पहले नोटिस देना चाहिए।

दूर-दूर से बुलाया गया था गाड़ियों को

यूनियन नेताओं ने बताया कि पासिंग की तिथि न निकल जाए इसके लिए पहले से प्लानिंग की जाती थी। इस लिहाज से गाड़ियों की पासिंग कराने के लिए गाड़ियों को दूर-दूर से बुलाया गया था। दो-दो दिन से गाड़ियां शहर में खड़ी थी लेकिन अब इनकी पासिंग की तिथि आई तो व्यवस्था ही कुछ अलग मिले। यूनियन नेताओं का कहना है कि इस व्यवस्था से ट्रांसपोर्टरों को किसी प्रकार की राहत मिलने की वजह उनकी परेशानियां ही बढ़ेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें