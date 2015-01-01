पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना:हाईवे पर सड़क के बीच पत्थर रखने से हादसा, ट्रक चालक की जान बची

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हाईवे के बीच पत्थर रखना कितना खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है। इसका उदाहरण शुक्रवार को दुजाना अंडरपास के समीप देखने को मिला। जहां 1 दिन पहले आधे अधूरे दुजाना अंडरपास की तैयारियों काे पूरी करने के लिए हाईवे पर बड़े पत्थर रखकर ट्रैफिक को डायवर्ट किया गया था। हादसे में ट्रक बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। दुजाना अंडरपास को करीब डेढ़ महीने पहले आधी अधूरी तैयारी के साथ यातायात के लिए खोल दिया गया था।

जबकि इस पर चढ़ते व उतरते वक्त बने गड्ढों को दुरुस्त नहीं किया गया और न ही रास्ते में बिखरे रेत व पत्थरों को समेटा गया। सड़क मार्ग पर बिखरे हुए रेत व पत्थर तो वाहनों की गति के साथ धीरे-धीरे उठकर एक और हो गए। पिछले दिनों पुल के संबंध में दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से समस्याओं पर फोकस किया गया था। तब यहां पर गड्ढे भरने का काम आंशिक रूप से तो शुरू किया गया। लेकिन इसी दौरान अंडरपास के कार्य को पूरा करने के लिए फिर से सड़क के बीच बड़े पत्थर रखकर रास्ते को डायवर्ट किया गया।

इसका नतीजा यह हुआ कि रूटीन से आने-जाने वाले वाहन चालकों को इस बात का अंदाजा नहीं हो सका कि आगे सड़क को अवरुद्ध करने के लिए भारी-भरकम पत्थर रख दिए गए। वाहन चालक सुरेश व जगबीर का कहना है कि पत्थर रखने के साथ ही यहां रिफ्लेक्टिव टेप भी लगाई गई थी। लेकिन जिस गति से वाहन यहां से गुजरते हैं।

उस स्थिति में अचानक ब्रेक लगान किसी के लिए संभव नहीं हो पाता। कायदे से यहां पत्थर पर रिफ्लेक्टिव टेप के अलावा वाइट वॉश भी किया जाना चाहिए था। ऐसा न करने पर यह हुआ कि 24 घंटे के अंदर ही यहां भीषण हादसा हो गया। लोगों का कहना है कि जिस प्रकार से आगे कोहरा गिरने की संभावना बढ़ रही है ऐसे में जिला प्रशासन को अलग-अलग सड़क एजेंसियों से संपर्क साधकर सड़क के गड्ढों व दूसरे सड़क सुरक्षा संबंधी उपायों को मजबूत करने पर जोर देना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें