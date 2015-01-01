पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झज्जर:कम रेट पर कचरा उठाने को तैयार एजेंसी नहीं बता सकी एक्शन प्लान, नगर परिषद ने रद्द किया टेंडर

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
घर-घर कचरा लेने के लिए इन छोटे ट्रैक्टरों का किया जाता है इस्तेमाल।

नगर परिषद के द्वारा घर-घर कचरा लेने का टेंडर अब नए सिरे से छोड़ा जाएगा। बीते महीने एक एजेंसी ने सबसे कम रेट बता कर ये टेंडर लिया था, तब आशंका की दृष्टि से नगर परिषद ने इस कंपनी से अपना समूचा एक्शन प्लान मांग लिया था। ताकि यह पता चल सके कि कम रेट में पूरे शहर भर की सफाई और कचरा इकट्ठा आखिर ये कंपनी किस तरह करेगी। हालांकि कई बार के नोटिस देने के बाद भी कंपनी अपना एक्शन प्लान नहीं बता सकी लिहाजा नगर परिषद ने कुछ दिन पहले ही यह टेंडर रद्द कर दिया।

बता दें कि पहले मंथली फिक्स रेट के साथ घर घर कचरा उठाने का टेंडर से छोड़ा जाता था अब प्रति टन कचरा उठाने के तहत बीते माह एक एजेंसी को 1249 रुपए प्रति टन के हिसाब से टेंडर दिया गया था। घर घर कचरा उठाने संबंधी मौजूदा टेंडर का पीरियड समाप्त हो चुका है। यह हर महीने 10 लाख 10 रुपए का था। अब प्रतिमाह एक मुश्त पैसा देने की वजह नगर परिषद ने प्रति टन के हिसाब से टेंडर छोड़े थे जो एक फर्म ने 1249 प्रति टन के हिसाब से लिए हैं।

शहर से रोजाना 26 टन कचरा घरों और प्रतिष्ठानों से बाहर निकलता है। इस टेंडर में घर-घर कचरा उठाने के साथ-साथ गीला और सूखा कचरा अलग करने और एमआरएफ सेंटर पर भी कचरे संबंधी कार्य का करना शामिल है। इस तरह एक की जगह टेंडर में तीन कार्य होने पर भी महीने का जो खर्चा है वो 9 लाख 50 हजार रुपए का आ रहा है। जो बीते साल के टेंडर रेट से भी कम है। ऐसे में एक टेंडर में तीन काम होने पर भी कम रेट का टेंडर एजेंसी द्वारा लिए जाना परिषद के गले नहीं उतर रहा, तब परिषद ने एजेंसी को वर्क आर्डर देने की बजाए उससे पूरा एक्शन प्लान पिछले महीने मांगा था। लेकिन संबंधित एजेंसी दो बार के रिमाइंडर के बाद भी अपना एक्शन प्लान नहीं दे सकी, लिहाजा घर का कचरा उठाने संबंधी टेंडर नगर परिषद ने रद्द कर दिया है।

खाद बनाने का टेंडर लेने वाली एजेंसी का वर्क एक्सपीरियंस लेटर नहीं मिला
नगर परिषद का 10 हजार टन पुराना कचरा ऊंटलोधा के डंपिंग ग्राउंड में पड़ा हुआ है। इस कचरे से खाद बनाने का टेंडर भी बीते माह परिषद द्वारा छोड़ा गया था वह गोहाना की एक एजेंसी ने 597 रुपए प्रति टन के हिसाब से टेंडर लिया। अब इस एजेंसी के खिलाफ एक अन्य एजेंसी ने शिकायत दी कि फर्जी वर्क एक्सपीरियंस सर्टिफिकेट के जरिए गोहाना की फर्म ने यह टेंडर लिया है। इस आरोप के सामने आने के बाद नगर परिषद ने गोहाना की उपरोक्त फर्म को भी वर्क आर्डर नहीं दिया। जबकि इस फर्म ने गोहाना नगर पालिका और मेवात के मेडिकल कॉलेज काे काम किए जाने संबंधी जो प्रमाण पत्र टेंडर में लगाए थे उनकी जांच संबंधी पत्र दोनों ही जगह भेज दिए हैं। हालांकि वर्क एक्सपीरियंस का पत्र नगर परिषद को अब तक नहीं मिल सका।

अब 20 लाख रुपए में एमआरएफ सेंटर होगा अपग्रेड
नगर परिषद द्वारा रेवाड़ी रोड पर एमआरएफ सेंटर बनाया गया है। पहले यहां 8 लाख रुपए में चार दीवारी समेत अन्य काम होने थे, अब यहां का बजट बढ़ाकर 20 लाख कर दिया गया है। इसके बाद यहां ऊंची दीवारें, फेंसिंग, गेट का काम होगा। साथ ही यहां बनने वाली कंपोस्ट फीट की ऊंचाई भी बढ़ाई जाएगी। साथ ही फर्श का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इस सेंटर के जरिए गीले और सूखे कचरे को अलग अलग किया जाएगा। कचरे से निकलने वाले रीसाइकलिंग होने वाले सामानों को अलग किया जाएगा। साथ ही गीले कचरे को खाद वाली प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट में भेज दिया जाएगा।

घर-घर कचरा उठाने का टेंडर कम रेट पर लेने वाली एजेंसी अपना एक्शन प्लान कई बार कहने के बाद भी नहीं दे सकी। लिहाजा उसके साथ किया गया करार हमने खत्म कर दिया है। अब नए सिरे से टेंडर मंगाए गए हैं। जो 22 दिसंबर को खोले जाएंगे। वहीं पुरानी कचरे से खाद बनाए जाने का टेंडर जो छोड़ा गया था वहीं एजेंसी को अभी वर्क आर्डर नहीं दिए गए हैं। इस एजेंसी के वर्क एक्सपीरियंस सर्टिफिकेट हमें अभी प्राप्त नहीं हुए हैं।- अरुण कुमार नांदल, ईओ नगर परिषद

