करवा चौथ व्रत:जेल में बंद महिलाओं को मिली शृंगार सामग्री, मनचाहा पकवान बनाकर खोल सकती हैं व्रत

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जेल अधीक्षक दयानंद मंदोला को शृंगार सामग्री सौंपती राशि सक्सेना।

कोविड-19 में परिजनों से मुलाकात न होने से करवा चौथ व्रत को लेकर पशोपेश में रहने वाली दुलीना जेल में बंद महिला कैदियों और बंदियों को जेल प्रशासन ने महिलाओं के इस खास पर्व को देखते हुए सहूलियत दी है। इस बार जब करवा चौथ पर घर से शृंगार सामग्री न मिलने पर जेल प्रशासन ने महिलाओं को शृंगार सामग्री मुहैया कराई है। साथ ही वे जेल में रहकर अपने मनपसंद पकवान बनाकर करवा चौथ का व्रत खोल सकती हैं।

बता दें कि हर साल करवा चौथ के पर्व को देखते हुए जेल में बंद सुहागिन महिला बंदी और कैदी से मुलाकात के लिए उनके पति व अन्य परिजन आते हैं और उन्हें उनके द्वारा मांगी गई शृंगार सामग्री देकर चले जाते हैं। ताकि वह करवा चौथ व्रत की परंपरा निभा सकें। हालांकि इस बार कोविड-19 को देखते हुए जेल प्रशासन ने जेल में बंद महिलाओं से मुलाकात करने पर पाबंदी लगा रखी है। सिर्फ उन्हीं महिलाओं को उनके परिजनों से मिलने दिया जा रहा है जो पहली बार जेल में आई हैं, बाकी महिलाओं की मुलाकात फिलहाल बंद है।

ऐसे में जो महिला बंदी और कैदी सुहागिन हैं करवा चौथ पर्व को मनाना चाहती हैं तब इन महिलाओं की सुविधा के लिए जेल प्रशासन ने जेके लक्ष्मी सीमेंट की सीएसआर प्रमुख राशि सक्सेना के सहयोग से उन्हें शृंगार सामग्री दी है। शृंगार सामग्री मिलने के बाद जेल प्रशासन ने जेल में बंद महिलाओं को यह भी सहूलियत दी है कि वे जेल की कैंटीन में जो भी खाद्य सामग्री है उसे लेकर अपनी मनपसंद के पकवान बनाकर अपना व्रत खोल सकती हैं।

झज्जर के अलावा 5 जिलों की महिलाएं हैं जेल में

दुलीना जेल में झज्जर के अलावा 5 जिलों की कैदी और महिलाएं बंदी मौजूद हैं। दादरी, महेंद्रगढ़, गुड़गांव, मेवात व रेवाड़ी जिले की कैदी और बंदी महिलाओं को झज्जर में शिफ्ट किया गया है। इसका कारण इन जिलों में कोरोना वायरस का ज्यादा संक्रमण होना है। इसके बाद सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से इन जिलों की महिलाओं को झज्जर लाया गया है। यही कारण है कि झज्जर में 140 महिलाओं के लिए रहने की व्यवस्था है और फिलहाल 102 महिलाएं यहां रह रही हैं।

