कार्रवाई की मांग:भट्टी गेट के बनने के बाद इसके नाम पर आपत्ति, पार्षद ने प्रधान को लेटर लिखा, जांच के आदेश

झज्जर5 घंटे पहले
झज्जर का भट्टी गेट। - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर के बीकानेर चौक स्थित भट्टी गेट के बनने के बाद इसके नाम पर अब आपत्ति दर्ज शुरू हो गई है। शहर के एक पार्षद ने परिषद की चेयरपर्सन के नाम लेटर लिखकर भट्टी गेट का नाम जानबूझकर बदले जाने के मामले की जांच व आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

चेयरपर्सन ने भी इस लेटर के बाद नगर परिषद के ईओ को पत्र लिखकर जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। वार्ड 14 के पार्षद महेंद्र वर्मा ने बताया कि जब शहर भर के गेटों के पुनर्निर्माण की बात आई थी, तब सदन ने एकमत से सभी गेटों के बनाने की मंजूरी दी, जिसमें भट्टी गेट भी शामिल था।

अब इसके बनने के बाद जब इसका नाम सामने आया तो भट्टी गेट के आगे गुर्जर सम्राट राजा मिहिर भोज नाम लिखा हुआ था जबकि इस नाम की कोई मंजूरी सदन में नहीं दी गई थी। इसी बात पर आपत्ति जताते हुए चेयरपर्सन को शिकायत पत्र देकर जांच की मांग की गई है। पार्षद वर्मा के साथ ही श्री प्राचीन रामलीला कमेटी के पूर्व प्रधान आजाद दीवान ने भी कहा कि भट्टी गेट में 36 बिरादरी के लोग रहते हैं तब इस गेट का नाम किसी एक जाति विशेष के शासक के नाम पर नहीं होना चाहिए।

पार्षद सुरजीत ने कहा-17 पार्षदों की सहमति के बाद गेट का नाम रखा

वार्ड 13 के पार्षद सुरजीत गुर्जर ने पार्षद महेंद्र वर्मा के द्वारा दी गई शिकायत पर कहा कि इन पार्षद महोदय को तो मेरे पार्षद बनने पर भी ऐतराज था अब गेट के नाम पर भी उन्होंने कर दिया है। पार्षद सुरजीत गुर्जर ने कहा कि उन्होंने अपने मन से गेट पर नाम नहीं लिखवाया है। जबकि शहर के 17 पार्षद और सांसद अरविंद शर्मा की मंजूरी के बाद ही नगर परिषद ने इस गेट के निर्माण के बाद गेट का नाम कराया है।

शहर के ऐतिहासिक दस्तावेज के आधार पर बनाए जा रहे गेट

मुगलकाल में शहर की आबादी 9 गेटों के परकोटे के अंदर निवास करती थी। शहर की सुरक्षा के लिए इन गेटों पर 24 घंटे सैनिकों का पहरा रहता था। अब ये गेट जहां-जहां भी मुगल काल के दौरान मौजूद थे उन्हीं स्थानों पर अब नगर परिषद द्वारा गेट के निर्माण किए जा रहे हैं। इनमें सबसे पहले माता दरवाजा गेट का निर्माण सेठ साधु राम बंसल ट्रस्ट के द्वारा किया गया था। इसके बाद सीताराम गेट, दिल्ली गेट, भट्टी गेट, बेरी गेट का निर्माण हो चुका है। बाकी का निर्माण चल रहा है।

शिकायत के आधार पर जांच के आदेश

वार्ड 14 के पार्षद के द्वारा भट्टी गेट के संबंध में जो शिकायत आई है उस आधार पर हमने यो को जांच करने के आदेश दिए हैं कि आखिर बिना मंजूरी के भट्टी गेट के नाम के आगे एक जाति विशेष को दर्शाता नाम किस तरह आया। - कविता नंदवानी चेयर पर्सन नगर परिषद झज्जर

