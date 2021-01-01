पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:नगर परिषद बनने के बाद सदन की पहली बैठक 5 फरवरी काे, 11 महीने बाद एकजुट होंगे पार्षद

देवेंद्र शुक्ला | झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पार्षदों का आरोप- 25 लाख रुपए के विकास कार्यों के बारे में पार्षदों से कोई राय नहीं ली गई

नगर परिषद बनने के बाद शहर के पार्षद की पहली बैठक 5 फरवरी को निर्धारित कर दी गई है। इस तरह 11 महीने बाद शहर के पार्षद एकजुट होंगे और शहर के विकास कार्य को लेकर चर्चा करेंगे। इससे पहले झज्जर नगर पालिका के रूप में अंतिम बैठक 11 महीने पहले नगर पालिका के कम्युनिटी हॉल वाले दफ्तर में बजट बैठक के रूप में हुई थी।

अब नगर परिषद बनने के बाद इसका ऑफिस नए भवन में स्थापित हो गया है। यहां सदन की बैठक के लिए आधुनिक मीटिंग हॉल तैयार किया गया है। पहली बार झज्जर नगर परिषद से जुड़े सभी 19 पार्षदों की मीटिंग पहली बार होगी।

इसके लिए सभी पार्षदों को निमंत्रण पत्र भेजे जा रहे हैं। पार्षद बनने के बाद सदन की पहली मीटिंग की चिट्ठी नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी अरुण कुमार नांदल ने 25 जनवरी को परिषद की चेयरपर्सन कविता नंदवानी के अनुमोदन के बाद जारी कर दी है।

परिषद की पहली बैठक
नगर परिषद सदन की पहली मीटिंग में तल्खी नजर आने की पूरी संभावना है। दरअसल जबसे नगर परिषद की मौजूदा चेयरपर्सन कविता नंदवानी के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव बीते साल डीसी के समक्ष रखा गया और डीसी ने फ्लोर टेस्ट की भी अनुमति दे दी थी। फ्लोर टेस्ट में महज एक पार्षद की गैरमौजूदगी से अविश्वास प्रस्ताव सफल नहीं हो सका।

पार्षदों के मसले

नगर परिषद से जुड़े पार्षद विभिन्न मसलों को सदन के समक्ष पुरजोर तरीके से उठा सकते हैं। इनमें पार्षदों की सहमति के बिना विकास कार्य संबंधी एजेंट के पास करने, बीते साल सदन द्वारा प्रस्ताव हुए हर वार्ड में 25-25 लाख के विकास कार्यों के बारे में प्रगति रिपोर्ट और कार्य के बारे में जानकारी भी इनमें प्रमुख हैं।

अधिकांश पार्षदों का यह कहना था कि 25 लाख रुपए के विकास कार्यों के बारे में पार्षदों से कोई राय नहीं ली गई जबकि अधिकारियों का कहना था कि पार्षदों को इसके लिए अपने विकास कार्य नगर परिषद को देने थे जो उनके द्वारा नहीं दिए गए।

इस तरीके से खासतौर से अधिकारियों और पार्षदों के बीच हंगामा होने के पूरे आसार हैं। हालांकि कोविड-19 के कार्यकाल के दौरान भी विकास कार्यों पर ब्रेक लगे, फिर भी पार्षदों की नाराजगी परिषद के मौजूदा कार्यकाल को लेकर बनी है।

11 माह बाद सदन में इन 11 एजेंडों पर होगी चर्चा

  • नगर परिषद झज्जर की दुकानों के 93 किरायेदारों के खिलाफ की गई कार्रवाई के बारे में चर्चा
  • नगर परिषद के नवनिर्मित भवनों में ग्रिड कनेक्टेड रूफटॉप पावर प्लांट लगाने के लिए सदन की राय
  • नगर परिषद झज्जर की ऑनलाइन सर्विस को सुचारू रूप से चलाने के लिए दो लैपटॉप खरीदने के बारे में।
  • नगर परिषद की लेखा शाखा के लिए दो अलमारी खरीदने के लिए सदन की स्वीकृति बाबत
  • नगर परिषद की हाउस टैक्स शाखा के बिल प्रिंटिंग करने के लिए सदन से अनुमति ताकि 30 मार्च के बाद के बिल लोगों को दिए जाए
  • नगर परिषद झज्जर में लेखा ब्रांच में दोहरी प्रविष्टि लागू करने के बारे में सदन की राय।
  • परिषद द्वारा खरीदे गए दो कंप्यूटर दो प्रिंटर दो यूपीएस के बिल भुगतान की स्वीकृति।
  • स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 के लिए शहर की सुंदरता बढ़ाने के लिए पौधारोपण करने के बारे में राय।
  • नगर परिषद झज्जर की तकनीकी शाखा के लिए बोलेरो गाड़ी को अनुबंध के आधार पर लेने की राय
  • झज्जर शहर के एमसी पार्क का नाम ब्रह्मचारी सुभाष आर्य पार्क रखे जाने के बारे में सदन से राय
  • अंबेडकर चौक स्थित टाउन पार्क का नाम भगवान परशुराम पार्क के नाम पर रखने का प्रस्ताव

महिलाओं के नए वार्ड भी घोषित

नगर परिषद के वार्डो की संख्या नहीं बढ़ेगी। वार्ड 19 ही रहेंगे जिसके अधीन आने वाले परिषद के चुनाव होंगे। ड्रॉ में छह नए महिला वार्ड जरूर सामने आ गए हैं। वहीं वार्ड नंबर 2 जो एससी वार्ड था उसे अब एससी महिला के रूप में घोषित कर दिया गया है।

नगर परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 1, 3, 6, 8, 14 और 19 को महिला वार्ड घोषित कर दिया गया है। इसी प्रकार नगर परिषद में वार्ड संख्या 2, 5 व 12 जो एससी वार्ड घोषित है उनमें वार्ड नंबर 5 एससी महिला का था जो अब वार्ड नंबर 2 को बना दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser