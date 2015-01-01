पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:झज्जर-रोहतक नेशनल हाईवे पर आंदोलनकारी किसानों ने दिनभर डीघल टोल भी टैक्स फ्री रखा

किसान संगठनों के आह्वान पर शनिवार को डीघल टोल भी फ्री रहा। किसान यूनियन से संबंधित लोग सुबह ही टोल पर पहुंच गए और वाहनों को आने जाने के लिए फ्री कर दिया। हालांकि एक शाम पहले ही किसान संगठनों में ग्रामीणों की ओर से टाेल पर पहुंचकर शनिवार को टाेल फ्री करने के बारे में टोल मैनेजमेंट को अवगत करा दिया गया था।

यही कारण था कि बगैर किसी विरोध के सुबह जैसे ही करीब एक दर्जन किसान संगठनों के लोग टोल पर पहुंचे तब टोल को बगैर किसी विरोध के फ्री कर दिया। टोल फ्री करने की इस व्यवस्था में खास बात यह रही कि आने जाने के लिए केवल एक ही केश लेन को चालू रखा जिसके कारण फास्टट्रैक के वाहन भी केश लेन से होकर गुजरे। टोल बूथ से पहले समूचे ट्रैफिक को केश लेन की ओर डायवर्ट कर दिया गया था। किसान संगठन से जुड़े लोग टोल पर हुक्का रखकर गुड़गुड़ाते रहे और पास में बैठे टोल कर्मी बेबस होकर उन्हें देखते रहे। इस दौरान यहां कुछ युवकों ने माइक लगा कर टोल की पूंजीपति व्यवस्था के बारे में वाहन चालकों को अवगत भी कराया।

वाहन चालकों को फायदा
टोल फ्री रहने से झज्जर-रोहतक नेशनल हाईवे पर वाहन चालकों को फायदा रहा। वाहन चालक सुरेश व जगबीर ने बताया कि रोहतक झज्जर के बीच टोल पर न रुकने के कारण करीब 15 मिनट बच गई। वहीं टोल पर खड़े रहने के कारण जो तनाव पैदा होता था।

अंबानी अडानी के सामान का बहिष्कार करेंगे,कृषि कानून रद्द कराकर रहेंगे:प्रीत
प्रेस बयान जारी करते हुए किसान सभा रोहतक जिला प्रधान प्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि सभी किसान संगठनों के सांझा मंच संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के देशव्यापी आह्वान पर आज किसान सभा के नेतृत्व में डीघल टोल को रोका गया और टोल को फ्री करवाया। कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आज लड़ाई पूंजीपतियों के टोल को बंद करवाने की थी। जिन्हें सरकार किसानों की जमीन सौंपना चाहती है। किसान मोदी के चहते अंबानी अडानी के सामान का बहिष्कार करेंगे। मोदी सरकार किसानों से दुश्मनी जैसा व्यवहार कर रही हैं। इसलिए दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर कड़ाके की ठंड में बैठे लाखों किसानों की आवाज को अनसुना किया जा है। टोल का नेतृत्व किसान सभा से आनंद, अशोक राठी, डम्पी, सुरजे नंबरदार, संदीप, अजय अहलावत, जितेंद्र धनखड़, मांगे पूर्व सरपंच आदि शामिल रहे।

डीघल टाेल पर 8 लाख का नुकसान
झज्जर में डीघल टाेल में सुबह दस से दोपहर 4 बजे तक फ्री रखा गया। टाेल मैनेजर नीतेश मलिक के अनुसार राेजाना ~15 लाख का कलेक्शन होता है। आज करीब 8 लाख रुपए का नुकसान झेलना पड़ा। टाेल से राेजाना करीब 19 हजार वाहन निकलते हैं।

