झज्जर:एम्स डायरेक्टर ने तीन चरणों में मांगों को मानने का आश्वासन दिया देर रात काम पर लौटे

दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद एम्स संस्थान से जुड़े सभी स्टाफ नर्सों ने अपनी बेमियादी हड़ताल मंगलवार को खत्म कर दी। हालांकि स्टाफ नर्स रात को ही काम पर लौटे। एम्स डायरेक्टर ने मांगों को तीन चरणों में मानने का आश्वासन दिया है। इसको लेकर मंगलवार रात 11 बजे तक मीटिंग का दौर चलता रहा। दिल्ली एम्स की नर्स यूनियन ने अपने छठे वेतन मान की सिफारिशों को लागू करने समेत 23 मांगों को लेकर 16 दिसंबर से हड़ताल का ऐलान किया था।

इस आंदोलन को देखते हुए एम्स प्रशासन ने नर्स स्टाफ की नए सिरे से तैनाती करना शुरू कर दी। तब स्टाफ नर्स यूनियन भड़क गई और 2 दिन पहले ही यानी 14 दिसंबर काे हड़ताल पर आ गए। झज्जर के बाढ़सा स्थित एनसीआई में भी 300 स्टाफ नर्स ने मरीजों की सेवा छोड़कर हड़ताल का रुख कर लिया।

इसी प्रकार दिल्ली एम्स से जुड़े 5000 स्टाफ नर्स और दिल्ली एम्स के ही अन्य से स्थान बल्लभगढ़, गाजियाबाद और ट्रामा सेंटर को मिलाकर करीब 6000 स्टाफ नर्स ने हड़ताल कर दी। इस बीच बाढ़सा के एनसीआई में भी हड़ताल को देखते हुए 30 नए स्टाफ नर्सों की भर्ती आउट सोर्स कंपनी के तहत कर दी गई और तुरंत इन्हें मरीजों की सेवा में भी तैनात कर दिया गया।

स्टाफ नर्स ने कहा कोर्ट का सम्मान करेंगे लेकिन, अपनी मांगों को भी नहीं छोड़ेंगे
मरीजों की सेवा को देखते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने स्टाफ नर्सों की हड़ताल रोकने के आदेश जारी कर दिए। मंगलवार को हड़ताल के संबंध में कोर्ट का आदेश आने के बाद स्टाफ नर्स यूनियन का पूरा आंदोलन चरमरा गया। झज्जर के एनसीआई से जुड़ा 80 प्रतिशत नर्स स्टाफ दिल्ली रवाना हो गया। यहां दिल्ली नर्स यूनियन के प्रेसिडेंट हरीश कुमार काजला ने सभी स्टाफ नर्स को यह भरोसा दिलाया कि स्टाफ नर्स हाईकोर्ट के आदेश का सम्मान करेंगे। लेकिन अपनी मागों को मनवाने के लिए पीछे भी नहीं हटेंगे।

