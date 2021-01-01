पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा:दूसरे दिन एमएस काे कमरा खाली करने को कहा, बोली-जो भी जांच हो उसके सामने करें

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साेमवार काे एमएस ऑफिस में ताला लगाए जाने का मामला

नागरिक अस्पताल में सोमवार को हुए हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामे के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को जांच कमेटी ने रिक्वेस्ट कर एमएस अरुणा सांगवान से कमरा खाली करने को कहा, तब एमएस बोलीं वह इस कमरे से नहीं जाएंगी, जो भी जांच है उनके सामने ही की जाए।

जांच में उनके द्वारा कोई अड़चन पैदा नहीं की जाएगी। इसके बाद जांच करने के लिए गठित कमेटी ने उनकी मौजूदगी में ही दूसरे दिन सीसीटीवी खंगाले। बता दें सोमवार को एमएस अरुणा सांगवान के कमरे का ताला उस सूरत में लगा दिया जब यहां नागरिक अस्पताल में सीसीटीवी के तकनीकी इंजीनियर चंद्रभूषण तिवारी ने एमएस के खिलाफ सीसीटीवी फुटेज डिलीट करने की शिकायत सीएमओ को दी। इसे देखते हुए सीएमओ ने एसएमओ डॉ. चंद्रभान को चार डॉक्टरों की टीम गठित कर सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच करने को कहा था।

डॉ. अरुणा की जगह प्रशासनिक पावर की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे डॉ. चंद्रभान ने सबसे पहले एमएस ऑफिस में ताला लगा दिया ताकि कोई यहां न आए। इस बीच अपने रूम में ताला लगा देख एमएस ने पुरजोर विरोध किया। इस मामले में हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा हुआ।

राज्य मेडिकल सर्विस डॉ. एसोसिएशन ने भी इस मामले को डायरेक्टर डॉ. डीएन बागड़ी और सीएमओ के समक्ष उठाया। अब इसी मामले के दूसरे दिन डॉ. चंद्रभान की अगुवाई में गठित डॉक्टरों की 4 सदस्य टीम एमएस ऑफिस में कमरों की जांच करना चाहती थी, लेकिन एमएस की मौजूदगी में वह मंगलवार सुबह से कुछ नहीं कर सकी। तब एमएस से रिक्वेस्ट की गई कि वह कमरा खाली कर दें क्योंकि इससे जांच प्रभावित होगी तब उन्होंने दो टूक कहा कि वे अपने ऑफिस में बैठी हैं, जो उन्हें स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने दिया है वह अपने ऑफिस को खाली नहीं करेंगी। अगर उन्हें किसी तरीके की जांच करनी है तो वे कर सकते हैं उनकी किसी भी तरह की दखलंदाजी नहीं होगी। एमएस के ऐसा कहने पर डॉक्टरों की टीम ने दूसरे दिन भी कैमरे खंगाले।

साढ़े तीन माह के कार्यकाल में एमएस के खिलाफ चल रही 4 जांच

एमएम डॉ. अरुणा सांगवान को नागरिक अस्पताल का चार्ज लिए महज साढ़े 3 महीने ही हुए हैं और उनके खिलाफ सीएमओ ऑफिस द्वारा अब तक पांच जांच चल रही हैं। बताया गया कि सीएमओ ऑफिस व सीएम विंडो पर डॉ. अरुणा सांगवान के खिलाफ अस्पताल के कर्मचारियों, आउटसोर्स स्टाफ द्वारा शिकायतें की गई हैं। इनमें पांच मामलों की जांच सीएमओ ऑफिस द्वारा की जा रही हैं। जिसके इंचार्ज डॉ. मनमोहन को बनाया गया है। इन शिकायतों में प्रमुख तौर पर नागरिक अस्पताल की महिला कर्मचारी कृष्णा द्वारा एमएस पर हाजिरी रजिस्टर में काट छांट करने का आरोप है।

दूसरी शिकायत कर्मचारियों द्वारा एमएस पर अनावश्यक दबाव बनकर काम कराने की है। तीसरी शिकायत अस्पताल में काम कर रहे आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों की अस्पताल की बजाय निजी अस्पताल में काम कराए जाने की है। चौथी शिकायत नागरिक अस्पताल में कैंटीन संचालक द्वारा दी गई है। जबकि पांचवी जांच सीसीटीवी फुटेज को डिलीट करने संबंधी चल रही है। इस तरह साढ़े 3 महीने के कार्यकाल में एमएस डॉ. अरुणा सांगवान के खिलाफ सीएमओ ऑफिस द्वारा पांच जांच की जा रही हैं।

एमएस बोली-किसी भी जांच में मुझे शामिल नहीं किया गया : डॉ. अरुणा

इस मामले में नागरिक अस्पताल की एमएस अरुणा सांगवान का कहना है कि उनके खिलाफ कितनी जांच चल रही है। उन्हें इसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं है। न ही किसी भी जांच में उन्हें अब तक शामिल किया गया है। न ही इस संबंध में उन्हें कोई चिट्ठी मिली है। एमएस अरुणा सांगवान ने बताया कि हद तो यह है कि उन्होंने डीएमएस डॉ. सुरेंद्र दहिया, आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों की हाजिरी लगाने वाली कृष्णा और उनका वीडियो बनाने वाले आउटसोर्स कर्मचारी प्रतीक खिलाफ सीएमओ ऑफिस में शिकायत दी थी। इनके खिलाफ सीएमओ ऑफिस ने अब तक कुछ नहीं किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser