हादसा:एनसीआर नहर में डूबने से बादली के बैंक कर्मी की माैत

बादलीएक घंटा पहले
बादली के युवक की एनसीआर नहर में डूबने से मौत हो गई। युवक गुरुवार शाम करीब 9 बजे अपने साथियों के साथ नहर पर लगे नलकूप से पानी लेने के लिए गया था, जहां उसका पैर फिसल कर नहर में गिर गया और डूबने से उसकी मौत हो गई। युवक बैंक में कार्य करता था। बादली पुलिस व कस्बे के युवा मौके पर पहुंचे और शव को तलाश करने का प्रयास किया। रात होने के कारण उन्हें सफलता नहीं मिल पाई। शुक्रवार सुबह एक बार फिर शव को ढूंढने का काम शुरू हुआ। घंटों की मशक्कत के बाद गोताखोरों की मदद से बादली पुलिस के जवानों और कस्बे के युवाओं के सहयोग से लगभग 16 घंटे बाद शव को नहर से खोज निकाला गया। शव को आवश्यक कानूनी कार्रवाई के बाद पोस्टमार्टम करा परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।

नहर पर नलकूप से पानी लेने के लिए गया था
मामले की जानकारी देते हुए बादली थाना प्रभारी जितेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि गांव बादली का युवक जितेंद्र गुरुवार शाम करीब 9 बजे नहर पर लगे नलकूप से पानी लेने के लिए गया था। उसके साथ उसके अन्य साथी भी थे। एनसीआर नहर में वह गिर गया, उसके साथ गए युवकों ने उसे बचाने का भी प्रयास किया, लेकिन वह उसे बचाने में असफल रहे। मामले की सूचना बादली पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस ने गुरुवार शाम को भी शव को नहर से खोजने के प्रयास किए, लेकिन रात होने के कारण शव नहीं खोजा जा सका।

शुक्रवार सुबह एक बार फिर पुलिस के जवानों, कस्बे के युवाओं के सहयोग से सर्च अभियान शुरू किया गया। गोताखोरों ने लगभग 1 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद शव को नहर से खोज निकाला। शव को नहर से निकालने के बाद बादली पुलिस ने मामले में आवश्यक कानूनी कार्रवाई करते हुए शव का पोस्टमार्टम करा शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार जितेंद्र शादीशुदा था और उसके दो बच्चे भी हैं। वह बैंक में नौकरी करता था। गुरुवार शाम को नहर किनारे लगे एक नलकूप से पीने का पानी लेने गया था, जहां पर यह दुर्घटना पेश आई।

