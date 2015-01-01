पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसपी ने जारी की एडवाइजरी:उपभोक्ता साइबर ठगों से रहंे सावधान, नहीं तो हो जाएगा आपका खाता खाली

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
जिले में साइबर फ्रॉड की वारदातें बढ़ रही है। मोबाइल एंड इंटरनेट के माध्यम से होने वाले इस क्राइम से कम पढ़े लिखों के साथ-साथ पढ़े लिखे लोग भी शिकार हाे रहे हैं। साइबर क्राइम से होने वाली ठगी से आम लोगों को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचे, इसके लिए एसपी राजेश दुग्गल ने विशेष एडवाइजरी जारी की है।

अगर कोई अपरिचित व्यक्ति आपको फोन करके किसी एप्लीकेशन को डाउनलोड करने के लिए कहता है तो एप्लीकेशन डाउनलोड ना करें। क्याेंकि उससे आपका मोबाइल हैक हो सकता है।एटीएम बूथ पर पैसे निकालते समय सावधान रहें। ताकि आपका पैसा सुरक्षित रहे। कोई भी व्यक्ति कभी भी किसी एटीएम बूथ से कार्ड के जरिए ट्रांजेक्शन करें तो अपना पिन किसी को ना बताए ना दिखाएं। ट्रांजेक्शन करने में असमर्थ होने पर किसी भी अपरिचित व्यक्ति की सहायता ना लें। आपके साथ धोखेबाजी हाे सकती है। धोखाधड़ी हाेने पर तुरंत अपने बैंक के कस्टमर केयर नंबर पर कॉल कर अपने बैंक को सूचित करें।

फोन पर बैंक कर्मी/पेटीएम अधिकारी बनकर जालसाज व्यक्ति आपका बैंक अकाउंट बंद होने, डेबिट या क्रेडिट कार्ड बंद होने या अकाउंट की केवाईसी. करने के नाम पर आपसे आपकी बैंकिंग डिटेल्स मांगते हैं तो आप तुरंत सतर्क हो जाएं। ऑनलाइन नेट बैंकिंग इस्तेमाल करते समय ध्यान रखे कि ट्रांजेक्शन हमेशा अपने पर्सनल कम्प्यूटर/लैपटाप या फोन पर करें। बैंक की वेबसाइट को इस्तेमाल करते समय ध्यान दे कि यूआरएल से पहले एचटीटीपीएस लगा है या नहीं। ट्रांजेक्शन करते समय बैंक की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध वर्चुअल कीबोर्ड का इस्तेमाल करें।

आपके डेबिट कार्ड/क्रेडिट कार्ड की क्लोनिंग होने से बचाने के लिए ध्यान रखें कि शॉपिंग मॉल, मार्केट, रेस्टोरेंट्स एवं अन्य जगह पर शॉपिंग करते समय, अपना क्रेडिट या डेबिट कार्ड स्वाइप करवाते समय काउंटर पर कार्ड स्वाइप करने वाला व्यक्ति कार्ड को एक मशीन के अलावा दूसरी मशीन में कार्ड स्वाइप नहीं करें।किसी भी अपरिचित नंबर से आपके पास फोन मैसेज या साेशल मीडिया मैसेज पर कोई लिंक या फोटो आए तो उस पर क्लिक न करें। इस प्रकार का कोई भी लिंक साइबर ठगों से भेजा हुआ हो सकता है।

कई बार जब हम किसी परिचित को पेमेंट करते हैं तो जल्दबाजी न करें, कई बार सर्वर डाउन होने की वजह से भी पेमेंट तुरंत नहीं हो पाती। अगर किसी बैंक से संबंधित कस्टमर केयर पर बात करनी पड़े तो एटीएम कार्ड के पीछे लिखे केयर नंबर पर ही बात करें, गुगल पर नंबरों को सर्च नहीं करें। ऐसी स्थिति में पुलिस या बैंक में जाकर सम्पर्क करें।

इन बिंदुओं की जानकारी रखने व सतर्क रहने से आप साइबर ठगी से बच सकते हैं। फिर भी अगर कोई ऑनलाइन फ्राॅड या धोखाधड़ी होती है तो आप ऑनलाइन साइबर क्राइम पोर्टल www.cyberpolice.gov.in पर अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कर सकते हैं। -राजेश दुग्गल, एसपी झज्जर।

