पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन बोले- कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मामले चिंताजनक, इससे निपटने के लिए सख्ती के साथ जागरूक भी करें

झज्जर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन ने कहा कि प्रदेश में कोविड-19 के मामले एक बार फिर से बढ़ रहे हैं। एनसीआर के जिलों में स्थिति ज्यादा चिंताजनक है। और हमें इससे निपटने के लिए सख्ती के साथ-साथ जन जागरूकता भी करनी है। मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन मंगलवार को विडियो कांफ्रेंस के माध्यम से प्रदेश के सभी जिलों की कोविड-19 की स्थिति की समीक्षा कर रहे थे।

मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से बाजारों में भारी भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। इसके साथ ही लोगों ने सामाजिक दूरी का पालन और मास्क लगाना भी कम कर दिया है। यही वजह है कि कोविड-19 के मामलों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। ऐसे में सभी जिला उपायुक्त, पुलिस आयुक्त, पुलिस अधीक्षक, नगर निगम कमिश्नर व अन्य अधिकारी इस विषय को गंभीरता से लें। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि सभी जिलों के अलग-अलग प्लान तैयार करें। फ्लैग मार्च करें और और लोगों को समझाएं कि कोविड-19 का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है और हमें इससे बचाव के लिए सतर्कता बरतनी है।

कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं करने वालों के चालान काटें
प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन ने कहा कि हमें कोविड-19 की आपदा के शुरूआती दिनों की तरह जागरूकता अभियान चलाना है और अब फिर से सख्ती करनी आवश्यक है। सभी अधिकारी अधिक से अधिक चालान करें ताकि कोविड-19 की इस आपदा से लोगों के जीवन को बचाया जा सके। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि सभी होटल, फार्म हाउस संचालकों को समझाएं कि वह अपने परिसरों में ज्यादा भीड़ न होने दें।

सभी बाजारों में दुकानदारों को बताएं कि सामाजिक दूरी का ध्यान रखें और ग्राहकों की अधिक भीड़ न होने दें। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि कोविड के लिए 35 प्रतिशत रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट और 65 प्रतिशत आरटी पीसीआर टेस्ट किए जाएं। इस दौरान एसपी हिमांशु गर्ग, एसडीएम बहादुरगढ़ हितेंद्र शर्मा, एसडीएम बेरी रविंद्र कुमार, एसडीएम झज्जर शिखा, एसडीएम बादली विशाल कुमार, डिप्टी सीएमओ डाॅ. रणबीर सिंह, डिप्टी सीएमओ डाॅ. मनोज सैनी व डाॅ. निहारिका उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें