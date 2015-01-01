पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:मतदाता सूची की त्रुटि के लिए 15 तक दें दावे और आपत्तियां : डीसी

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
डीसी जितेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि हरियाणा राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा जिले की चारों विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों की मतदाता सूचियों का एक जनवरी 2021 को अर्हता तिथि मानकर 16 नवंबर को ड्राफ्ट प्रकाशन करवाया गया है। सूची को अंतिम रूप देने से पहले मतदाताओं से 15 दिसंबर, 2020 तक दावे और आपत्तियां मांगी गई हैं।

डीसी ने बताया कि जिस व्यक्ति की आयु एक जनवरी, 2021 को 18 वर्ष या इससे अधिक हो चुकी है और उसका नाम प्रकाशित की गई मतदाता सूची में शामिल नहीं है या उसके विवरण में किसी प्रकार की गलती दर्ज है तो उस व्यक्ति को 15 दिसंबर तक संबंधित फार्म को आवश्यक दस्तावेजों के साथ अपने जिला से संबंधित मतदान स्तर अधिकारी, निर्वाचक पंजीयन अधिकारी या जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय में जमा करवाना होगा। ये फार्म मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी की वेबसाइट पर भी उपलब्ध हैं। फार्म ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन दोनों तरह से भरा जा सकता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि हरियाणा राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा 28 व 29 नवंबर तथा 12 व 13 दिसंबर को विशेष अभियान के दिन सभी बूथ स्तर अधिकारी सुबह 9 बजे से सायं 5 बजे तक मतदान केंद्रों पर रहेंगे। अधिक जानकारी के लिए विभाग के टोल-फ्री नंबर 1950 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

भदाना में टेलीविजन की पुरानी यादें ताजा की

भदाना की चौपाल में भूगोल प्राध्यापक मुकेश शर्मा व उनकी बेटी अंशुल शर्मा ने मिलकर वर्ल्ड टेलिविजन डे पर एक टेलीविजन का रेखाचित्र बनाकर पुराने दिनों को याद किया। लोगों ने टेलिविजन के रूप और तकनीक को अपने सामने बदलते देखा है। टीवी आने वाले वक्त में इतना ताकतवर माध्यम होगा यह बात लोगों को 1996 में समझ आ गई थी। उसी साल से 21 नवंबर को वर्ल्ड टेलिविजन डे मनाया जा रहा है। 1996 की बात है, तब संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने पहली वर्ल्ड टेलिविजन फोरम बुलाई थी। उसमें दुनिया भर की टीवी इंडस्ट्री के प्रमुख लोग शामिल हुए थे। सब ने वैश्विक राजनीति और डिसिजन मेकिंग में टीवी के रोल पर चर्चा की।

