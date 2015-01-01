पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम ने डीघल से लिए सैंपल, बहादुरगढ़ के ढाबे पर मिली अवैध शराब

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
डॉक्टर जोगिंदर के नेतृत्व में लिए गए सैंपल।

खाद्य वस्तुओं के मामले में आप लोगों को मिलावटी व निम्न दर्जे का सामान न मिले। इसके लिए सीएम फ्लाइंग की ओर से लगातार छापेमारी की जा रही है। सोमवार को सीएम फ्लाइंग के नेतृत्व में व स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम ने डीघल सहित अलग-अलग स्थानों से सात सैंपल लिए। खाद्य वस्तुओं के चार सैंपल सीएम फ्लाइंग की मौजूदगी में लिए गए। जबकि अन्य 3 सैंपल खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम के प्रभारी डॉ. जोगिंदर के नेतृत्व में लिए गए।

प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से खाद्य वस्तुओं की गुणवत्ता को लेकर काफी गंभीरता बरती जा रही है। त्योहारी सीजन करीब होने के बाद सीएम फ्लाइंग की ओर से इस मामले में जांच का काम कराया जा रहा है। सीएम फ्लाइंग व खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने डीघल से गुड लक बिस्कुट के यहां से बिस्किट वह फैन के सैंपल लिए इसके अलावा यहां दीपांशु रसगुल्ला भंडार से रसगुल्ला व गुलाब जामुन के सैंपल भरे गए। इसी प्रकार से खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी डॉ. जोगिंद्र सिंह व मंदीप सिंह के नेतृत्व में छारा गांव में माटू हलवाई के यहां से कलाकंद का सैंपल लिया गया।

जबकि मातन गांव से रसगुल्ला में पेठे का सैंपल लिया गया। इसके अलावा सीएम फ्लाइंग की ओर से बहादुरगढ़ के एक ढाबे से अवैध रूप से शराब भी बरामद की है। खाद्य सुरक्षा के मामले में चल रही कार्रवाई के चलते इसका असर अब बाजार में नजर आ रहा है। त्योहारी सीजन होने के बाद कोई भी हलवाई विक्रेता झज्जर में अलग से मिठाइयों का डिस्प्ले करके मिठाई नहीं बेच रहा।

