निर्देश:सीएम विंडो लोगों का जल्द समाधान करने की है महत्वाकांक्षी योजना

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
लोगों की शिकायतों व समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए हरियाणा सरकार की ओर से शुरू की गई सीएम-विंडो सिस्टम योजना में झज्जर जिला प्रशासन सराहनीय कार्य कर रहा है। यह बात सीएमजीजीए के परियोजना निदेशक डाॅ. राकेश गुप्ता ने शुक्रवार को विडियो कांफ्रेंस में झज्जर जिला प्रशासन की सराहना करते हुए कही। उन्होंने डीसी जितेंद्र कुमार के नेतृत्व में प्रशासनिक टीम को प्रोत्साहित किया।

विडियो कांफ्रेंस में एडीसी जगनिवास ने जिले में चल रही अंत्योदय सरल केंद्र व ई-आफिस सिस्टम की गतिविधियों के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। परियोजना निदेशक डाॅ. राकेश गुप्ता ने जिले के सीएम विंडो सिस्टम को प्रभावी ढंग से जरूरतमंद लोगों के समाधान में निरंतरता बनाए रखने के लिए प्रेरित किया। सीएम विंडो सिस्टम लोगों को जल्द व बेहतर तरीके से समाधान करने की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना है। जिसे मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल स्वयं मोनिटर कर रहे हैं।

डाॅ. गुप्ता ने वीसी में ई-ऑफिस सिस्टम को लागू करते हुए ऑफिस का कार्य पेपर फाइल से ऑनलाइन सिस्टम के माध्यम से शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने सभी विभागों को निर्देश दिए कि वे अपने कार्यालय में ई-आॅफिस प्रक्रिया के माध्यम से ही फाइल प्रक्रिया को अपनाएं। किसी भी रूप से इस सिस्टम में ढिलाई न बरती जाए और जिला स्तर पर प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रमों के माध्यम से मास्टर ट्रेनर द्वारा विभागीय कर्मचारियों को पूर्ण रूप से प्रशिक्षण दिया जाए।

पेपर फाइल से ई-फाइल को जोड़ने में विभाग सजग : एडीसी
विडियो कांफ्रेंस के माध्यम से एडीसी जगनिवास ने बताया कि झज्जर जिला में डीसी ऑफिस सहित अधिकांश कार्यालयों को ई-ऑफिस सिस्टम से जोड़ दिया गया है और फाइल वर्क अब ई-आफिस सिस्टम से ही चलाया जा रहा है। साथ ही अन्य विभिन्न विभागों के विभागाध्यक्षों को भी ई-ऑफिस सिस्टम के तहत कार्य करने के दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। इस अवसर पर डीआईओ अमित बंसल, डीआईपीआरओ दिनेश कुमार, डीसी कार्यालय अधीक्षक भूपेंद्र सिंह, सीएमजीजीए सुप्रिया सिन्हा मौजूद रहे।

