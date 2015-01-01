पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाहन चालक हुए परेशान:फास्टैग ट्रैक के बाद डीघल टोल पर लग रही भीड़, सेंसर में आ रही समस्या

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
डीघल टोल पर से गुजरने वाले फास्ट टैग युक्त वाहनों को भी काफी समय तक रुकना पड़ रहा है। स्थिति के कारण ऐसे उपभोक्ता फास्ट टैग की व्यवस्था पर ही सवाल खड़ा कर रहे हैं। हालांकि विभागीय जानकारों का कहना है कि यह समस्या टोल के समीप से हाइटेंशन वायर के गुजरने के कारण बन रही है। जिसके कारण कंप्यूटर सिस्टम को फास्टैग को रीड करने में काफी समय लग जाता है। पूरे देश में फास्टैग की व्यवस्था लागू की गई है।

इस व्यवस्था के लागू करने के पीछे मकसद यही था कि टोल पर पहुंचने पर वाहन चालक अधिक समय तक न रुके और जो समय टोल के पैसे देने और रसीद लेने में लगता है। उसकी बचत रहे। यानी टोल पर पहुंचने पर तुरंत फास्टट्रैक को रीड कर बूम अपने आप खुल जाए। लेकिन डीघल टोल पर यह व्यवस्था सही तरीके से काम नहीं कर रही है। यही कारण है गाड़ी के टोल बूथ पर पहुंच जाने के बाद टोल का सिस्टम उसके कार्ड को रीड नहीं कर पाता है। और इस तरीके से काफी समय लगता है। इससे न केवल लोगों में फास्ट ट्रैक को लेकर सवाल खड़े किए जा रहे हैं।

अधिक समय तक वाहनों के चालू रहने से पर्यावरण को भी नुकसान पहुंच रहा है। डीजल के रूप में ही ननकी भी बर्बादी होती है। लेकिन वाहन चालकों की शिकायत है कि फास्ट ट्रैक में लगने वाले समय को लेकर कोई टोल फ्री नंबर भी जारी नहीं किया हुआ है। जिसकी शिकायत किसी को कर सकें।

शिकायत मिलने पर कोई भी वाहन चालक टोल फ्री नंबर में अधिकारियों से संपर्क कर सकता है। लेकिन फास्टैग में रसीद देने संबंधी कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है और हर कोई जल्दबाजी में रहता है। इस कारण से यह शिकायत अधिकारियों के संज्ञान में भी नहीं पहुंच पाती। दूसरी ओर सड़क मार्ग पर प्रकाश की उचित व्यवस्था नहीं है। सड़कों में गड्ढे होने के कारण हादसों का खतरा बना रहता है।

