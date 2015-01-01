पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:बाजाराें में बढ़ने लगी भीड़, गाड़ी खड़ी करने के लिए पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
दिवाली का त्यौहार नजदीक आने के साथ साथ शहर के बाजारों में हलचल तेज हो गई है। छोटे बच्चों से लेकर महिलाओं तक बाजार में सामान खरीदने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। स्थिति में सबसे बड़ी समस्या पार्किंग को लेकर बनी हुई है। मेन बाजार में आने वाले ग्राहकों के लिए वाहनों की पार्किंग की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। व्यापारी नेता राकेश अरोड़ा ने पुलिस प्रशासन से मांग की है कि त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए बाजार में जहां पार्किंग की व्यवस्था बनाई जाए।

वहीं दूसरी ओर कानून और व्यवस्था को देखते हुए बाजार में पुलिस की गश्त बहुत जरूरी है। मेन बाजार प्रमुख व्यापारिक केंद्र है। यहां पर न केवल शहरी क्षेत्र के लोग खरीदारी के लिए पहुंचते हैं बल्कि ग्रामीण परिवेश के लोग भी अपनी जरूरत का सामान लेकर जाते हैं। आम दिनों में बाजारों में इतनी अधिक भीड़ नहीं रहती लेकिन त्योहारी सीजन पर पल-पल जाम की स्थिति बनती है। आसपास की कॉलोनियों से निकलने वाले लोग भी मेन बाजार से होकर जाते हैं।

जिसके कारण बाजार में जाम की स्थिति से लोगों को दो-चार होना पड़ता है। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि सबसे अधिक समस्या उस समय होती है जब आमने-सामने से कोई बड़ा वाहन सड़क से गुजरता है। आसपास में जगह न होने के कारण गाड़ियां फंस कर रह जाती हैं। जिसके कारण फिर काफी समय तक जाम की व्यवस्था बनी रहती है। स्थिति से आम ग्राहक भी परेशान रहते हैं उनको भी सड़क किनारे खड़े अपने दुपहिया वाहनों को बार-बार हटाना पड़ता है। दुकानदारों की मांगे है कि त्योहारी सीजन के देखते हुए मार्केट यूनियन से बात कर शहर में अलग से पार्किंग स्थल निर्धारित किए जाने चाहिए ताकि आमजन को दिक्कत न रहे।

डाकखाना पार्किंग में लगे रहते हैं लोगों के वाहन

मेन बाजार के समीप डाकखाने के पास पार्किंग की व्यवस्था है, लेकिन लोगों की शिकायत है कि इस पार्किंग स्थल में सुबह से लेकर शाम तक गाड़ियां खड़ी रहती हैं। कॉलोनी के लोग यहां अपनी गाड़ियों की परमानेंट पार्किंग रखते हैं। जिसके कारण शहर में आने वाले ग्राहक इसका उपयोग नहीं कर पाते। यही कारण है कि पार्किंग का स्पेस होने के बाद त्योहारी सीजन में इसका उपयोग नहीं हो पा रहा है।

