सतर्कता:त्योहारी सीजन पर बाजारों में गश्त बढ़ाने की मांग

झज्जरएक घंटा पहले
शहर में बढ़ती आपराधिक घटनाओं काे लेकर हरियाणा प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल ने चिंता व्यक्त की है। साथ ही प्रशासन से मांग की कि त्योहारी सीजन पर बाजारों में पुलिस की गश्त बढ़ाई जाए। मंडल अध्यक्ष सोहन सिंह गुर्जर ने कहा कि लगातार बढ़ती आपराधिक घटनाओं से व्यापारी वर्ग चिंतित है। उन्होंने कहा कि सोमवार को दिनदहाड़े चोरों ने जिस प्रकार से मेन बाजार स्थित रामभगत रामनिवास किरयाना स्टोर के काउंटर में रखे 1 लाख 55 हजार रुपए से भरा थैला चुरा लिया।

इससे साबित होता है कि अपराधियों में पुलिस का खाैफ नही है। गुर्जर ने कहा कि दिवाली पर्व के मद्देनजर शहर में पुलिस गश्त बढ़ाई जाए। ताकि व्यापारी बिना किसी भय के अपना व्यापार चला सकें। प्रमोद बंसल, तुलसी अग्रवाल, डॉ. नरेश शर्मा, डॉ. अशोक वर्मा, अनमोल भाटिया, राजपाल गुर्जर, रोहित गोयल, केशव सिंघल आदि व्यापारी नेताओं ने भी आपराधिक घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाने की मांग की है। सभी ने एकमत से कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में बाजारों में चहल पहल और बढ़ेगी।

