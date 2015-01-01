पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:पर्यावरण संरक्षण व आपदा प्रबंधन के लिए एनजीटी की गाइडलाइन की अनुपालना करें विभाग : डीसी

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
डीसी जितेंद्र कुमार ने लघु सचिवालय में एनजीटी द्वारा पर्यावरण सरंक्षण और आपदा प्रबंधन पर जारी गाइडलाइन के क्रियान्वयन की संबंधित विभागीय अधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक की। डीसी ने कहा कि एनजीटी द्वारा पर्यावरण सरंक्षण और आपदा प्रबंधन को लेकर आदेश जारी किए हैं। जिन पर योजना बध तरीके से अमल करने के लिए सरकार ने आदेश जारी किए हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिला व स्थानीय स्तर आपदा प्रबंधन के लिए गठित किए गए ग्रुप व कमेटी यह सुनिश्चित करें कि माननीय एनजीटी द्वारा जारी आदेशों को पूरी गंभीरता के लागू किया जा रहा है। डीसी ने बैठक में ऑफ साइट इमरजेंसी प्लान की भी समीक्षा करते हुए संबंधित विभागों को आवश्यक निर्देश जारी किए।

डीसी ने कहा कि ठंड के मौसम व त्योहारी सीजन के आगमन को ध्यान मेंं रखते हुए स्वच्छता व पर्यावरण सरंक्षण के लिए विशेष रूप से विभागों को सजग रहने की जरूरत है। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। उपायुक्त ने औद्योगिक एरिया में एचएसआईआईडीसी और शहरी क्षेत्र में शहरी स्थानीय निकाय विभाग द्वारा ठोस कचरा प्रबंधन के लिए अभी तक हुए कार्यों की भी समीक्षा की।

