झज्जर:जिले में खाद की उपलब्धता के बाद भी किसानों को दिखाई जा रही यूरिया खाद की किल्लत

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
खाद न मिलने पर रोष दर्ज कराते किसान।

जिले में इन दिनों रबी फसल के रूप में गेहूं की बिजाई का काम बड़ी तेजी से हो रहा है। बिजाई का यह काम अधिकांश क्षेत्रों में पूरा हो चुका है और गेहूं के लिए यूरिया खाद की दरकार किसानों के लिए बनी हुई है। जिले में खाद की उपलब्धता होने के बाद किसानों को खाद नहीं दिया जा रहा। इस मामले में जहां किसानों में भारी रोष बना हुआ है। वहीं खाद बीज विक्रेता ब्लैक मार्केटिंग पर उतर आए हैं।

देश भर में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के बीच जिले में खाद को लेकर हो रही कथित कालाबाजारी से आने वाले दिनों में जिला प्रशासन की समस्या बढ़ने जा रही है। किसान खाद लेने के लिए लगातार शहर के खाद बीज भंडार संचालकों के चक्कर काट रहे। किसानों में शुक्रवार को भारी रोष देखने को मिला। किसानों का आरोप है कि खाद के गोदाम भरे होने और गाड़ियां पहुंचने के बाद खाद न होने की बात कहकर किसानों को वापस लौटाया जा रहा है।

शुक्रवार शाम 3:30 बजे कोर्ट गांव के ईश्वर ने बताया कि उसे 20 कट्टे खाद की दरकार है। जबकि दादरी तोए के विजेंद्र ने बताया कि वह 2 कट्टे खाद लेने के लिए आया है इसी प्रकार से पवन ने बताया कि उसे 15 कट्टों की जरूरत है। मुकेश ने बताया कि उन्हें दो कट्टे चाहिएं, लेकिन यहां दुकानदारों द्वारा खाद न होने की बात कही जा रही है। जबकि मौके पर खाद से भरी हुई गाड़ियां भी मौजूद हैं और खाद एजेंसियों के गोदामों में पर्याप्त मात्रा में रखा है। खाद न मिलने की शिकायतें किसानों ने जिला कृषि अधिकारी को भी की लेकिन इसके बाद यहां पहुंचे तमाम किसानों की शिकायतें दूर नहीं हो सकी। एक किसान ने बताया कि वह डिप्टी डायरेक्टर को शिकायत करने के बाद जब सिलानी गेट पहुंचा तो यहां मौजूद दुकानदारों का कहना था कि अभी उनके पास बात करने का समय नहीं है।

बाद में कहा कि वह 4 बजे खाद के बारे में बात करें। खाद बीज विक्रेताओं की ओर से मिल रहे रूखे जवाब पर जब फिर से डिप्टी डायरेक्टर कृषि विभाग से संपर्क किया तब अफसर ने इस मामले में निर्देशित करते हुए संबंधित किसान को खाद उपलब्ध कराने के लिए रसीद काटने को कहा। लेकिन हालत यह रही की रसीद काटने के बाद संबंधित किसान काफी देर तक गोदाम पर दुकानदार के पहुंचने का इंतजार करता रहा।

किसानों की शिकायत है कि यह समस्या पिछले 1 सप्ताह से बनी हुई है। जिले में स्पेशल ट्रेन एक रैक आ चुका है। इसके बाद जिले में हर दुकानदार इसलिए यूरिया खाद की किल्लत बता रहे हैं। ताकि उनके पास से किसान जिंक व खरपतवार नाशक भी लेकर जाएं। जो किसान इन दोनों शर्तों को स्वीकार कर लेता है तब संबंधित किसान को यूरिया उपलब्ध करा दिया जाता है। अन्यथा वह लगातार चक्कर काटता ही रह जाता है।

