झज्जर:जिला बार एसो. के सदस्यों ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा को नमन किया

झज्जर10 घंटे पहले
देश की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री व दुनिया भर में आयरन लेडी के नाम से विख्यात स्वर्गीय इंदिरा गांधी की 103वीं जयंती पर चौधरी रणबीर सिंह हुड्डा मेमोरियल हॉल जिला न्यायिक परिसर में इंदिरा गांधी की मूर्ति पर फूल माला अर्पित करके मनाई गई। चेयरमैन जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी लीगल डिपार्टमेंट बिजेंद्र रंगा एडवोकेट ने अपने सयुंक्त बयान में कहा कि गांधी ने 1969 में बैंकों का राष्ट्रीय कर्ण, 1971 में पाकिस्तान के दो टुकड़े करवाए, 1974 में पोकरण में न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट, 1975 में सिक्किम को भारत मे शामिल किया, नॉर्थ ईस्टर्न राज्यों को पूर्ण राज्यों का दर्जा देना, 1980 में कामनवेल्थ देशों की मुखिया बनी और भारत मे सम्मेलन करवाया, 1982 में एशियाई खेलों का आयोजन आदि ऐतिहासिक कार्य किए।

गांधी अपने दृढ़ संकल्प और निश्चय द्वारा पूरी दुनियाभर में आयरन लेडी के नाम से विख्यात है। तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री स्वर्गीय अटल बिहारी उन्हें दुर्गा नाम दिया था। जिस प्रकार देवी दुर्गा अपने दुश्मनों का नरसंहार करती है वैसे ही गांधी ने भारत देश के दुश्मनों के छक्के छुड़ा दिए। इसी कारण 1971 में उन्हें भारत रत्न से नवाजा गया। इस मौके पर मौजूद दूसरे पदाधिकारियों ने अपने विचार रखें।

रक्तदान शिविर झाड़ौदा कलां में 29 नवंबर को

झाड़ौदा कला, दिल्ली में 29 नवंबर को रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। शिविर का आयोजन श्रीश्याम लोकहित समिति द्वारा गांव के युवाओं के सहयोग से कराया जाएगा। शिविर झाडोदा कला के तकिया वाले बस स्टैंड पर किया जाएगा। शिविर के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए समिति अध्यक्ष नरेश कौशिक ने बताया की करोना महामारी के चलते ब्लड बैंकों में रक्त की भारी कमी होने के चलते समिति द्वारा रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन कराया जा रहा है। गांव की युवा शक्ति के सहयोग से रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। रक्तदान महादान है रक्त की एक यूनिट से तीन व्यक्तियों का जीवन बचाया जा सकता है। जीवन में इससे बड़ा कोई भी दान नहीं है।

