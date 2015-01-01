पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:जिले की पहली ग्रुप हाउसिंग सोसायटी के चुनाव 20 को, युवाओं और सीनियर सिटीजन के बीच मुकाबला

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
जिले की पहली ग्रुप हाउसिंग सोसायटी बहादुरगढ़ स्थित ओमेक्स सिटी 2 बीआर के रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के चुनाव का बिगुल बज गया है। यहां लगभग 2 साल बाद 20 दिसंबर को चुनाव होने जा रहे हैं। एक पैनल की अगुवाई पहली बार सीनियर सिटीजन ग्रुप कर रहा है। दूसरे ग्रुप काे पहले से ही आरडब्लूए संभाल चुका। बहादुरगढ़ में दिल्ली रोहतक रोड पर ओमेक्स सिटी 2 बीआर ग्रुप हाउसिंग सोसाइटी है।

यहां 725 फ्लैट हैं। और यह मौजूदा फ्लैट ओनर के रूप में वोटरों की संख्या 488 है। बीते 2 साल से यहां वाद विवाद के चलते एडहॉक कमेटी के द्वारा सोसाइटी का संचालन किया जा रहा था। इससे पहले जो प्रगतिशील ग्रुप के द्वारा आरडब्लूए चलाई जा रही थी उस पर भ्रष्टाचार और अनदेखी के काफी आरोप लगे। अब दो साल बाद चुनाव हो रहे हैं तो सोसाइटी को नए सिरे से संवारने यहां भौतिक सुविधाओं के साथ-साथ सुरक्षा और फ्लैट के बिगड़े हुए रेट को ठीक रखने के लिए सोसाइटी में ही रहने वाले विभिन्न विभागों से सेवानिवृत्त सीनियर सिटीजन आगे आए हैं।

बड़ी सोसाइटी को फिर से गुलजार करेंगे
हमारा मकसद सोसाइटी को भ्रष्टाचार से मुक्त कराना और फ्लैट धारकों के दिए हुए मेंटेनेंस की राशि का सही इस्तेमाल कर यहां भौतिक सुख सुविधाओं को लागू करने का रहेगा। हम सभी के प्रयास से जिले की इस पहली और बड़ी सोसाइटी को फिर से गुलजार करेंगे। इसके लिए हर संभव प्रयास किया जाएगा।-अजीत जैन, अध्यक्ष प्रत्याशी आरडब्लूए ओमेक्स सिटी

