सम्मान:माजरा के डॉ. दयानंद कादयान और डॉ. मनमोहन शर्मा को मिलेगा साहित्य सम्मान

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
बाबा मस्त नाथ विश्वविद्यालय रोहतक पूर्व इतिहास विभाग प्रमुख डॉ. मनमोहन शर्मा की पुस्तक ऋग्वेद में विज्ञान को हरियाणा साहित्य अकादमी पंचकूला ने पुरस्कार के लिए श्रेष्ठ कृति के रूप में चुना है। माजरा वासी डॉ. मनमोहन शर्मा महाभारत में नारी, जैन पुरातत्व तथा स्थानीय पुरातत्व इतिहास पर शोध कार्य कर चुके हैं। इनकी माजरा का धार्मिक इतिहास पुस्तक चर्चित रही। इनके राष्ट्रीय तथा अंतरराष्ट्रीय सेमिनार में सैकड़ों शोध-पत्र पढ़े जा चुके हैं। नित्यानन्द वाणी प्रचार-प्रसार समिति जटेला धाम में भी हर साल स्वामी नित्यानन्द के भक्ति साहित्य पर राष्ट्रीय सेमिनार आयोजन का नेतृत्व कर चुके हैं।

डॉ. दयानंद कादयान के 50 से ऊपर शोध-पत्र हो चुके प्रकाशित

इसी गांव के डॉ. दयानंद कादयान की पांडुलिपि हरियाणवीं जनसंचार के विविध आयाम को साहित्य अकादमी ने अनुदानित किया है। इनका सिवाना गांव की सूचना व्यवस्था पर शोध कार्य जनसंचार जगत के लिए प्रेरणादायी रहा है। इनके 50 से ऊपर शोध-पत्र प्रकाशित हो चुके हैं। हरियाणा की संस्कृति, खेल, शिक्षा और देहाती लोकजीवन पर 400 के लगभग आलेख प्रतिष्ठित समाचार पत्रों में प्रकाशित हो चुके हैं।

ये दोनों नित्यानन्द वाणी प्रचार प्रसार समिति जटेला धाम के साहित्यिक आयोजनों से जुड़े रहते हैं। साहित्य अकादमी ने इनकी वैचारिक साहित्य लेखनी को सम्मान देकर इस जिले की साहित्यिक धरा को नवाजा है। इन पुरस्कारों की घोषणा से इलाके में हर्ष और उल्लास का माहौल है। डॉ. दयानंद कादयान पांडवान स्कूल में मुख्याध्यापक के रूप में अध्यापनरत है। इनकी अन्य कृतियां ‘स्वामी ओमानंद सरस्वती और हिन्दी पत्रकारिता’ तथा ‘स्मार्टफोन मीडिया एक सार्वभौम माध्यम’ प्रकाशनाधीन हैं।

