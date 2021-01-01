पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:दादरी रोड पर सीवरेज खुदाई के कारण 4 दिन से रास्ता बंद होने से लोग परेशान

झज्जर5 घंटे पहले
पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस के बाहर खोदा गया सीवरेज।

शहर में सीवरेज लाइन डालने के नाम पर सड़क को खोदकर छोड़ दिया जा रहा है। इसके कारण आम लोगों की दिक्कत बढ़ रही है। दादरी रोड पर 4 दिन पूर्व सीवरेज लाइन डालने के लिए सड़क को खोदा गया था। लेकिन इसके बाद इसको समय रहते दुरुस्त नहीं किया गया।

लोगों की मांग है कि इस दिशा में जल्द से जल्द काम शुरू किए जाने की दरकार है। दादरी रोड के रहने वाले सुरेश, जगबीर, हरेंद्र व नरेंद्र ने बताया कि सीवरेज के पानी की उचित निकासी बनाने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस के सामने सड़क को खोदकर यहां मेन हॉल व सीवरेज की पाइप दबाने की योजना तैयार की गई थी।

इसके लिए यहां सड़क को खोद कर व्यवस्था बनाई गई, लेकिन समय रहते निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं किया गया और इसके कारण खुद ही गए सीवरेज मेन हॉल में नालों का पानी जमा हो गया है। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि पिछले लंबे समय से सड़क के दूसरी ओर सीवरेज का मेनहोल का ढक्कन काफी समय तक टूटा रहा जब एक युवक अपनी बाइक से गुजरते हुए इसके अंदर फंस गया था तब यहां लोगों के साथ हादसा न हो। इसे देखते हुए नगर पालिका का टूटा हुआ डस्टबिन रख दिया गया। मामला सुर्खियों में आने के बाद इसे दुरुस्त किया गया लेकिन यहां रखे गए अवरोध को 26 जनवरी तक किसी ने नहीं हटाया।

पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग के एक्सईएन के विशेष अनुरोध के बाद यहां सीवरेज व्यवस्था की समस्या को दुरुस्त करने के लिए सड़क को खोदा गया था। अब यदि खुदाई के कारण समस्या बनी है तब इस काम को प्राथमिकता के हिसाब से पूरा कराया जाएगा। -जितेंद्र हुड्डा, एसडीओ पब्लिक हेल्थ।

