बढ़ता प्रदूषण:तलाव चौक पर पत्थरों के काटने से उड़ रही धूल, स्थानीय लाेगाें ने पानी इस्तेमाल करने की मांग की

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण का स्तर खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा हुआ है। लोग प्रदूषण के कारण होने वाली सास की समस्याओं से परेशान हैं। लेकिन झज्जर के तलाव चौक पर विकास कार्यों के नाम पर धूल उड़ाई जा रही है। मौके पर राहगीर व स्थानीय लोग कितने परेशान हैं इस बात को देखने वाला कोई नहीं है। आर्य नगर के रहने वाले सुशील, जसबीर ने बताया कि आमतौर पर अधिकारी बैठकों में प्रदूषण को कम करने की बात को लेकर लंबे चौड़े विचार रखते हैं।

लेकिन धरातल पर क्या चल रहा है। इस बात की जानकारी नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों को नहीं होती। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि आर्य नगर शहर का पॉश क्षेत माना जाता है और यहां पर शाम सुबह लोग पैदल भी घूमने के लिए निकलते हैं। तलाव चौक पर सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए गेट का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। जिसके लिए राजस्थान से बड़े-बड़े पत्थर मंगवाए गए हैं।

इन पत्थरों को तराशने व फिट करने के लिए कारीगर दिन रात लगे हुए हैं। इनकी ओर से इस्तेमाल किया जाने वाला कटर बेतहाशा धूल उड़ा रहा है। स्थिति के चलते आसपास ही नहीं दूर से निकलने वाले लोग परेशान हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि मौजूदा प्रदूषण की स्थिति को देखते हुए धूल उड़ाने वाले इस प्रकार के तमाम कार्यों पर रोक लगाई जानी चाहिए। खासतौर पर पत्थर कटाई के काम को तुरंत प्रभाव से रोक देना चाहिए या फिर इसके इस्तेमाल के लिए पानी का प्रयोग सुनिश्चित किया जाना। ताकि धूल साथ के साथ जमीन पर बैठती चली जाए।

