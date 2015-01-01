पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:बचपन में जिस स्कूल में किताबें नहीं मिली वहां ई-लाइब्रेरी बनवाई

झज्जरएक घंटा पहले
गुड़गांव के पहाड़ी गांव निवासी एक छात्र को बचपन में ऐसी जगह की कमी अखरती थी जहां बैठकर बिना किसी शोर-शराबे के पढ़ाई की जा सके। पढ़ने के लिए पशुओं के बांधने वाले स्थान का सहारा लेना पड़ता था। बचपन में उस छात्र को ऐसी जगह मिल नहीं सकी। तमाम परेशानियों के बीच उस छात्र ने आईआईटी, दिल्ली तक का सफर तय किया। अब इस छात्र ने तय किया कि जो परेशानी उसे हुई, वह किसी अन्य को नहीं होनी चाहिए।

इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए उसने अपने बचपन के उस सरकारी स्कूल में एक ई-लाइब्रेरी की शुरुआत की, जहां कभी उसे पढ़ने को किताबें भी नहीं मिलती थी। ये सिलसिला अब प्रदेश भर के सरकारी स्कूलों में शुरू कर दिया गया है। विनोद यादव ने बताया कि राजकीय उच्च विद्यालय पहाड़ी स्कूल से उन्होंने 8वीं पास की थी। अब इसी स्कूल को उन्होंने दिल्ली के एल्युमनाई और ओएनजीसी के सीएसआर फंड से स्कूल में लाइब्रेरी बनवाई और अन्य विकास करवाए।

इससे पहले विनोद यादव के मार्गदर्शन में झज्जर के पलड़ा गांव के सरकारी स्कूल में भी ई-लाइब्रेरी को स्थापित किया गया अब भिवाड़ी और गुड़गांव के 15 सरकारी स्कूलों की लिस्ट तैयार कर ली गई है। जहां सीएसआर और ग्राम पंचायत के सहयोग से सरकारी स्कूलों में लाइब्रेरी बनाई जाएगी। देश के पब्लिक सेक्टर की टॉप ऑयल एंड नेचुरल गैस कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (ओएनजीसी) में एग्जीक्यूटिव पद पर कार्यरत विनोद यादव ने बताया कि पुस्तकालय विषय ग्राम पंचायतों द्वारा एक आंदोलन जैसा होना चाहिए।

