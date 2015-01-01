पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आढ़तियों ने जताया रोष:सरकारी खरीद होने के बाद भी मंडी से नहीं उठाए बाजरे के बैग

झज्जरएक घंटा पहले
अनाज मंडी के आढ़तियों और यहां उपज लेकर आने वाले किसानों में बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद को लेकर प्रशासन के प्रति राेष है। बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद होने के बाद भी मंडी से बैग उठाकर सरकारी गोदाम में नहीं रखे गए। इसको लेकर आरटीओ में खरीद एजेंसी के प्रति रोष बना हुआ है। नई अनाज मंडी के पूर्व प्रधान का कहना है एक तो सरकार के नियम जो बाजरे की खरीद को लेकर है उसे लेकर ही किसान और आढ़ती पहले से ही परेशान थे।

अब बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद के बाद उसका उठान न होने पर परेशानी और बढ़ गई है। चांद सिंह ने बताया कि एक तरफ तो सरकार यह वादा करती है कि मंडी में किसान की उपज आने और उसकी सरकारी खरीद होकर जैसे ही उपज सरकारी गोदाम में पहुंचेगी तब किसान को पेमेंट पहुंचा दी जाएगी। लेकिन सरकारी खरीद होने के कई कई दिनों के बाद भी उठान न होने से किसानों की पेमेंट रुकी हुई है। किसान आढ़ती से इसका जवाब मांग रहे हैं।

पूर्व प्रधान ने बताया कि खुद उनकी आढ़त पर 25 हजार बैग सरकारी खरीद के पड़े हुए हैं और इन्हें लिफ्ट नहीं कराया जा रहा। यही हाल मंडी के अन्य आढ़तियों का है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि सरकार ने जिस ठेकेदार को जिम्मा दिया है उसका कार्य काफी धीमा है। उसकी वजह से किसानों को समय पर उनकी पेमेंट नहीं मिल पा रही है। आढ़ती सोहन सिंह ने कहा कि नियम के तहत अक्टूबर माह में हुई खरीद इसी महीने में पूरी हो जानी चाहिए थी।

मंडी खाली हो जानी चाहिए थी वहां मंडी में चारों ओर बाजरा नजर आ रहा है। अनाज मंडी के पूर्व प्रधान चांद सिंह ने कहा कि अगर प्रशासन ने किसानों और आढ़तियों की समस्या पर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो काली दिवाली डीसी ऑफिस पर ही मनाई जाएगी। पूर्व प्रधान बाेले इस समस्या के लिए एसडीएम से भी मिल चुके हैं लेकिन सिवाय आश्वासन के कुछ हासिल नहीं हुआ। प्रशासनिक अधिकारी डीएफएससी के पास जाने को कहते हैं और डीएफएससी की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती। लिहाजा मंडी की समस्या जहां थी वहीं है।

