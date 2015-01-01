पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असुविधा:हाईवे पर रिफ्लेक्टर न होने और गड्ढों से वाहन चालक हो रहे परेशान, हादसों का डर

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
  • धुंध से पहले नहीं चेत रहे अधिकारी, झज्जर-रोहतक नेशनल हाईवे पर रोज 19 हजार वाहन चालकों को खतरा

सर्दी का मौसम शुरू होने के साथ ही कुछ दिनों में धुंध और कोहरा भी छाने लगेगा। मौसम में आए इस बदलाव के कारण आने वाले दिनाें में वाहन चालकों काे सड़काें पर सावधानी से चलना हाेगा। झज्जर-रोहतक नेशनल हाईवे पर प्रतिदिन 19 हजार वाहन गुजरते हैं। इस मार्ग पर सड़क मेंटेनेंस के अलावा सड़क सुरक्षा के तहत कदम उठाए जाने की दरकार बनी है। बता दें कि सर्दियों के मौसम में क्षेत्र में अचानक कोहरे की शुरुआत हो जाती है। कोहरे का कब और कितना असर होगा इसका अंदाजा आम वाहन चालक को नहीं रहता। भागदौड़ भरी जिंदगी में हर कोई जल्दबाजी में रहता है।

झज्जर-रोहतक नेशनल हाईवे पर प्रतिदिन हजारों वाहन दौड़ते हैं। सड़क में बने हुए गड्ढे। प्रकाश की कमी। दिशा सूचक बोर्डाें का अभाव व शिकायत के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर उपलब्ध न होने से आम लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ी हुई है। चिंता इस बात की है कि आने वाले दिनों में जब मौसम में और अधिक ठंड बढ़ेगी तब मेंटेनेंस का काम प्रभावित होगा। वाहन चालकों की गुहार है कि सड़क मेंटेनेंस के अलावा सड़क सुरक्षा पर ध्यान दिए जाने की दरकार है। इन लोगों का कहना है कि टोल शुल्क दिए जाने के बाद सड़क दुरुस्त करने में उच्च सुरक्षा मानकों को ध्यान में रखकर नहीं रखी जा रही है। जबकि इस मामले में जिम्मेदार अथॉरिटी गंभीरता से समय रहते त्रुटियों को दूर नहीं करा पा रही है।

टोल पर नियमों को दर्शाने वाले बोर्ड नहीं
वाहन चालकों ने बताया कि झज्जर-रोहतक नेशनल हाईवे पर दिशा सूचक बोर्ड लगाए गए हैं, लेकिन तेज आंधी के कारण इनमें से काफी दिशा सूचक क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुके हैं। हालत यह है कि नेशनल हाईवे पर कौन सा शहर या गांव कब आएगा इसकी जानकारी बोर्डों पर नजर नहीं आती। जबकि उस पर दर्शाया गया शहर व गांव का नाम गायब है। स्थिति इतनी खराब है कि टोल पर नियमों को दर्शाने वाले बोर्ड और टोल शुल्क के बड़े-बड़े बोर्डों की कई सीटें भी बीच में से क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुकी हैं। इससे टोल से जाने वाले व्यक्ति को यह नहीं पता चलता कि पूरी जानकारी क्या है। लोगों की शिकायत है कि फास्टैग लाइन से गुजरने में काफी समय लगता है। और टोल पर कोई टोल फ्री नंबर भी दर्ज नहीं है। ताकि इस मामले में संबंधित अथॉरिटी को शिकायत भेजी जा सके।

अधिकारी बदले लेकिन नहीं दर्ज हुए नए नंबर
नेशनल हाईवे से जुड़े कई अधिकारियों के तबादले हो चुके हैं। इसके बाद उनके मोबाइल नंबर टोल पर कटने वाली स्लिप पर नहीं है। टोल स्लिप पर अधिकारियों के नंबर न होने से उपभोक्ता समय पर शिकायत नहीं कर पाते।

वाहनों से टकरा रहीं झाड़ियां
बरसात के दिनों में पेड़ों की ग्रोथ काफी अधिक रहती है। सड़क किनारे खड़े पेड़ों की टहनियां भी सड़क की ओर बढ़ जाती हैं। रोहतक-झज्जर के 28 किलोमीटर के नेशनल हाईवे के दायरे में कई जगह पेड़ों की टहनियों से वाहन टकराने से अब उनसे पत्ते गायब हो चुके हैं।

