बैठक:परिवार पहचान पत्र छात्रवृति सब्सिडी और पेंशन जैसी सभी योजनाओं को जोड़ेगा : एडीसी

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
  •

अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त एवं जिला नागरिक संशोधन सूचना अधिकारी जगनिवास ने बताया कि परिवार पहचान पत्र (पीपीपी) हरियाणा में प्रत्येक परिवार की पहचान करता है। परिवार के बुनियादी डेटा को डिजीटल प्रारूप में परिवार की सहमति से प्रदान करता है। परिवार पहचान पत्र सभी को बनवाना जरूरी है। प्रत्येक परिवार को 8 अंको का परिवार पहचान पत्र प्रदान किया जा रहा है।

वे गुरूवार को लघु सचिवालय में संबंधित अधिकारियों की बैठक मेंं बोल रहे थे। उन्होंने बताया कि फैमिली डेटा के आटोमैटिक अपडेशन को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र को बर्थ और डेथ व मैरिज रिकार्ड से जोड़ा जाएगा। परिवार पहचान पत्र छात्रवृति सब्सिडी और पेंशन जैसी सभी मौजूदा स्वतंत्र योजनाओं को जोड़ेगी ताकि स्थिरता और विश्वसनीयता सुनिश्चित हो सके तथा साथ ही विभिन्न योजनाओं, सब्सिडी और पेंशन के लाभार्थियों के स्वत : चयन को सक्षम किया जा सके।

उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि यह भी सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि जिला में कोई भी परिवार ऐसा न हो जो परिवार पहचान पत्र से वांछित हो और उसका परिवार पहचान पत्र अपडेट न हुआ हो। उन्होंने आमजन से भी अपील की है कि अपने परिवार पहचान पत्र (पीपीपी) में कोई अपडेट व नया परिवार पहचान पत्र (पीपीपी) बनवाने के लिए अपने नजदीकी सीएससी में जाकर निशुल्क करवाएं। उन्होंने बताया कि परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने एवं अपडेशन उपरांत जो फार्म दिया जाता है उस पर अपने हस्ताक्षर अवश्यक करें व सीएचसी, वीएलई को प्रस्तुत करें। इस अवसर पर डीआईओ अमित बंसल, सीएमजीजीए, योजना अधिकारी युद्घवीर सहित संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

