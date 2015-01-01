पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

60 एकड़ भूमि जलमग्न:प्रसिद्ध अमरूदों के बाग जलभराव से हुए खराब, मालिकों की चिंता बढ़ी

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
झज्जर लिंक ड्रेन से पानी की निकासी नहीं होने से क्षेत्र के लोगों को काफी नुकसान झेलना पड़ रहा है। यहां की 60 एकड़ भूमि अभी भी पानी से जलमग्न है वहीं भूमिगत पानी ऊपर आ जाने से अब झज्जर के प्रसिद्ध अमरूदों के बाग भी सूखने लगे। क्षेत्र के लिए अब झज्जर लिंक ड्रेन किसी अभिशाप से कम नहीं हैं। जब जब बारिश का मौसम आता है तब तक यह लिंक ड्रेन ही तबाही लेकर आती है।

क्षेत्र के लोगों का कहना है कि सिंचाई विभाग द्वारा डेन के पानी की निकासी न किए जाने के कारण यह समस्या बनी हुई है। रविंद्र ने बताया कि उनका रोहतक रोड पर 2 एकड़ में बाग लगा हुआ था। इसमें अमरूद के सैकड़ों पेड़ थे। करीब 7 साल से वह इनकी देखरेख कर रहा था और फल भी ले रहा था लेकिन इस साल एका एक 4 महीने तक पानी भरे रहने से समूचा भाग नष्ट हो गया। अब उनके सामने आजीविका का संकट पैदा हो गया है। किसानों ने बताया कि जहाजगढ़ रोड पर लिंक डेन पर पुल का निर्माण करने के लिए पानी को रोक दिया गया था। इस कारण क्षेत्र की 60 एकड़ फसल नष्ट हो गई।

नहीं होती सही सफाई

शहर के साथ लगते क्षेत्र में झज्जर लिंक ड्रेन को लेकर लोगों की लंबे समय से शिकायत बनी हुई है। इस बार पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था ने पिछले सभी वर्षों के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए। जलभराव होने के कारण जहां शहरी क्षेत्र के कई कार्यालय में पानी लबालब भर गया। वहीं पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस में लगे सजावटी पेड़ भी नष्ट हो गए। अभी भी पेड़ों के नष्ट होने का सिलसिला नहीं रूका है।

इसकी मार उन लोगों पर पड़ रही है जिन्होंने अमरूद के बाग इस सोच के साथ लगाए हुए थे कि उनकी आजीविका का एक स्थाई समाधान हो जाएगा। संबंधित प्रभावित किसानों ने जिला प्रशासन से मांग की है कि वे सिंचाई विभाग की ओर से कराए जा रहे कार्यों की जांच कराएं और इस बात का पता लगाएं कि जलभराव की व्यवस्था में कौन-कौन अधिकारी जिम्मेदार है। ताकि ऐसे लापरवाह अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई हाे सके।

