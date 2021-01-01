पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:ढासा बॉर्डर के धरने पर पहुंचे किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह, सरकार से जल्दी इंटरनेट सेवाओं को बहाल करने की मांग

बादली5 घंटे पहले
ढासा बॉर्डर पर संबोधित करते गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी। - Dainik Bhaskar
ढासा बॉर्डर पर संबोधित करते गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी।

गुलिया खाप तीसा की अगुवाई में ढासा बॉर्डर पर चल रहा धरना 56वें दिन में प्रवेश कर गया। किसान आंदोलन के धरने की अध्यक्षता गुलिया खाप तीसा के प्रधान विनोद गुलिया ने की। विनोद गुलिया ने कहा कि भाजपा अपने समर्थकों को धरनों पर भेज कर अफरा-तफरी मचाना चाहती हैं। हमें इन लोगों को पहचान कर उनको जबाब देना है। अपने धरने की चौकसी करनी है। विनोद गुलिया ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ओछे हथकंडों को छोड़ दें।

इंटरनेट चलवाने की मांग

विनोद गुलिया व अन्य वक्ताओं ने कहा कि सरकार जल्दी से जल्दी इंटरनेट सेवाओं को बहाल कर दे। धरने पर भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सरदार गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी पहुंचे। उन्होंने धरने को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि खाद्य सामग्री का करोड़ों रुपए का कारोबार है। सरकार इस व्यापार को पूंजीपतियों के हवाले करने की कोशिश कर रही हैं।

गुढा के ग्रामीणों ने पहुंचाई खाद्य सामग्री

धरने पर गुढा गांव के ग्रामीण हजारों रुपए की खाद्य सामग्री के साथ पहुंचे। गुढावासियों का कहना था कि हम सब तन मन धन से किसान आंदोलन के साथ है। धरने पर पुष्पा देवी के नेतृत्व में शीतल नगर रोहतक से महिलाओं का जत्था पहुंचा। पुष्पा देवी ने कहा कि किसी तरह से घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। बादली बॉर्डर पर रविवार को वीरेन्द्र डागर, प्रधान युद्धबीर धनखड़, प्रधान बिल्लू कादयान खाप, जय प्रकाश बेनीवाल, सुरेंद्र नागल, डॉ रामकुमार सचिव गुलिया खाप, दीपक धनखड़, सुरेंद्र खेड़ी आदि मौजूद थे।

वीडियोऔर देखें

