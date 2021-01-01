पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि कानून का विरोध:डीघल टोल पर किसानों ने फिर लगाया टैंट, लेकिन किसानों की संख्या कम

झज्जर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीघल टोल पर धरने पर बैठे किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
डीघल टोल पर धरने पर बैठे किसान।

किसान आंदोलन के चलते डीघल टोल पर धरना फिर से शुरू हो चुका है। धरने को लंबे समय तक चलाने के लिए यहां पर नए सिरे से टेंट लगा है। हालांकि पिछले बार की अपेक्षा इस बार यहां भीड़ कम है और भंडारा भी नहीं चलाया गया है।

धरने को मुख्य रूप से गांव के पूर्व सरपंच मांगेराम की ओर से संचालित किया जा रहा है। इससे पहले जब धरना खत्म करने की बात को लेकर गांव में पंचायत हुई थी तब भी इस बात पर जोर दिया गया था कि ठोले वाइज लोगों की ड्यूटी लगाई जाए। ताकि धरने को मजबूती मिले। लेकिन अब 2 दिन के बाद फिर से यहां पर फिर से संख्या में भारी कमी नजर आई है। धरने पर करीब 2 दर्जन लोग ही आमतौर पर बैठे रहते हैं। जबकि डीघल काफी बड़ा गांव है। हालांकि धरने से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि ग्रामीणों का मुख्य फोकस टिकरी बॉर्डर पर चलने वाले धरने पर है।

इसलिए यहां पर केवल कुछ लोग ही बैठते हैं। गांव की ओर से टिकरी बॉर्डर पर ही राशन लोगों की हाजिरी बढ़ाई जा रही है। वहीं लोगों का कहना था कि जिस प्रकार से टिकैत की भावनात्मक अपील की गई थी उसका असर उसी रात को देखने को मिला था। इसके 2 दिन तक इसका खासा असर रहा लेकिन अब धीरे-धीरे इस मुद्दे के तेवर नेताओं के बयानों के साथ-साथ ढीले पड़ रहे हैं। इस बात की उम्मीद जता रहे की बातचीत के माध्यम से अब शायद बात बन सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser