खाद्य वस्तुओं की जांच पड़ताल:खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम ने छापेमारी कर चार स्थानों से मिठाइयों के सैंपल जांच के लिए लैब भेजे

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
  • त्योहारी सीजन में मिलावटखोरों पर नकेल कसने के लिए टीम कर रही कार्रवाई

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से खाद्य वस्तुओं की जांच पड़ताल का काम जारी है। खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम ने मंगलवार को जिले के अलग-अलग स्थानों से मिष्ठान के सैंपल लिए और हलवाई को अपना दुकानों का पंजीकरण कराए जाने की निर्देश दिए। खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की ओर से त्योहारी सीजन में सक्रियता बढ़ा दी जाती है। पिछले दिनों टीम ने सीएम फ्लाइंग के साथ दबिश देकर छपार गांव से घी व क्रीम के सैंपल भरे थे।

जो दोनों ही सैंपल फेल आए थे। खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम में शामिल डॉ. जोगिंद्र व मनदीप सिंह की टीम ने मंगलवार को पेय पदार्थ बनाने वाली एक प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी के यहां से पेयजल का सैंपल लिया। साथ ही टीम ने लक्ष्मी मिष्ठान भंडार, श्री बीकानेर मिष्ठान भंडार, सैनी मिष्ठान भंडार से अलग-अलग सैंपल लिए। डॉ. जोगिंद्र ने बताया कि त्योहारी सीजन तक छापेमारी की यह कार्रवाई चलती रहेगी। उन्होंने आम दुकानदारों का आह्वान किया है कि वे मिलावटी सामान न तैयार करें। साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कहा है कि जो भी मिठाई तैयार करें उसका निपटान एक समय सीमा में किए जाने की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करें। उचित तापमान का ध्यान रखें और साफ सफाई पर गंभीरता दें। उन्होंने बताया कि विभाग की टीम ने इससे पहले बहादुरगढ़ की तीसरी पुलिया से भी मिष्ठान के 2 सैंपल लिए थे जिनको जांच के लिए लेबोरेटरी में भेजा हुआ है उन्होंने बताया कि सैंपल फेल आने पर दोषी दुकानदारों के खिलाफ नियम अनुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

