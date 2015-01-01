पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सहायता:दुलीना जेल में मुलाकातें बंद होने पर फाउंडेशन ने की मदद

झज्जर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दुलीना जेल में कोविड-19 के कारण इन दिनों कैदी और बंदी से रूटीन की मुलाकात बंद है। आमतौर पर पुरुष और महिला कैदियों और बंदियों से उनके परिजन समय-समय पर मुलाकात के लिए आते थे और उन्हें जरूरत का सामान देकर चले जाते थे। अब ये स्थिति पिछले छह-सात महीनों से बंद होने के कारण खासतौर से जेल में मौजूद 104 महिलाएं और 13 विभिन्न आयु वर्ग के बच्चे उदास हो रहे थे। इनकी मदद को इंडिया विजन फाउंडेशन एनजीओ सामने आई और दीपावली के त्यौहार को देखते हुए यहां महिलाओं को सूट और बच्चों को ड्राई राशन और उनकी हेल्थ डेवलप करने के लिए सामान उपलब्ध कराए गए।

जेल में बंद महिलाओं से मुलाकात बंद हैं

कोविड-19 के कारण जेल में बंद महिलाओं से उनके परिजनों की मुलाकातें फिलहाल बंद हैं। हम अपनी ओर से पूरी कोशिश करते हैं कि महिलाओं और बच्चों की जरूरत की चीजें मुहैया कराई जाएं। ऐसे में दीपावली के त्यौहार को देखते हुए महिलाओं और बच्चों को नए कपड़े और जरूरत की चीजों के रूप में उपहार देने के लिए इंडिया विजन फाउंडेशन ने मदद की है यह बेहतर कदम है। -दयानंद मंदोला, जेल अधीक्षक दुलीना

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें