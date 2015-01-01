पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:दिल्ली में कोरोना कहर देख बाढ़सा एनसीआई में हाई अलर्ट, इमरजेंसी में 80 नर्सें दिल्ली से मांगी

झज्जर8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नेशनल कैंसर इंस्टीट्यूट।
  • 2019 में बना था देश का पहला नेशनल कैंसर इंस्टीट्यूट, फिलहाल 150 नर्सिंग स्टाफ कर रहा काम

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में कोरोना का कहर देखते हुए केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा संचालित बाढ़सा के नेशनल कैंसर इंस्टीट्यूट भी हाई अलर्ट पर है। दिल्ली में मरीजों की संख्या को देखते हुए यहां भी काफी दबाव मरीजों का आ चुका है। सबसे ज्यादा ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत वाले मरीज यहां आ रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए इमरजेंसी में 80 नर्सिंग स्टाफ दिल्ली एम्स से मांगे गए हैं। जिसकी मंजूरी आ चुकी है।

एनसीआई को कोविड-19 में तब्दील किया गया है। और कोविड-19 को लेकर एनसीआई तब चर्चा में आया था। जब यहां तबलीगी जमात में शामिल कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की भर्ती की गई थी। खासतौर से गंभीर हालत के कोविड-19 मरीजों का यहां इलाज किया जा रहा है। हरियाणा और दिल्ली के अलावा मध्य प्रदेश, यूपी और राजस्थान के कोविड मरीज यहां भर्ती होने के लिए आ रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए एनसीआई संस्थान अब हाई अलर्ट पर है। पहले 15 से 20 कोविड-19 मरीज यहां आ रहे थे। उनकी संख्या अब दोगुनी हो चुकी है।

इसी तरह मरीजों के ऑक्सीजन के लिए 70 सिलेंडर की खपत रोजाना होती थी यह भी क्षमता से दोगुनी मात्रा में उपयोग में लाए जा रहे हैं। मरीजों के लिए फिलहाल 150 नर्सिंग स्टाफ हैं। मरीजों की संख्या दोगुनी होने के बाद एनसीआई ने 80 और नर्सिंग स्टाफ की मांग दिल्ली से की थी। जिसकी मंजूरी आने के बाद यहां नर्सिंग स्टाफ की तैनाती भी शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

10 हजार लीटर की क्षमता का ऑक्सीजन प्लांट बनेगा

एनसीआई में कोविड-19 के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने के साथ-साथ भविष्य में यहां कैंसर संबंधी रोगियों की तादाद को भी देखते हुए एनसीआई प्रबंधन ने स्थाई तौर पर ऑक्सीजन प्लांट लगाएगा जिसकी तैयारी शुरू हो चुकी है। यह प्लांट 10 हजार लीटर ऑक्सीजन की क्षमता का रहेगा। एनसीआई के सूत्रों ने बताया 4 माह में प्लांट तैयार हो जाएगा। फिलहाल एनबीआई का प्रबंधन लगभग दो साल के बजट से एक एजेंसी से ऑक्सीजन के सिलेंडर की आपूर्ति करता है।

2 हजार बेड की क्षमता, एशिया की सबसे बड़ी लैब

झज्जर का एम्स टू 2019 में तैयार किया गया था। नेशनल कैंसर इंस्टीट्यूट देश का पहला सरकारी उपक्रम का प्रोजेक्ट है। यहां किसी भी सरकारी और निजी कैंसर संस्थान से ज्यादा 2 हजार बेड की क्षमता है। यही नहीं एशिया की सबसे बड़ी रोबोटिक लैब एनसीआई में मौजूद है। यहां 1 दिन में 60 हजार सैंपल लिए जा सकते हैं।

एनसीआई में अब तक 94 लोगों की हो चुकी माैत

नेशनल कैंसर इंस्टिट्यूट में अब तक कोविड-19 की पॉजिटिव मरीज 5743 संख्या में भर्ती हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 5443 मरीज ठीक हो कर घर जा चुके हैं। फिलहाल 307 मरीज अभी इलाज करा रहे हैं, जबकि 94 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें