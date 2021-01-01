पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:काम नहीं था तो कभी कपड़े सिल रोजी-रोटी जुटाते थे वीरेंद्र

देवेंद्र शुक्ला | झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
  • पदम श्री पुरस्कार के लिए चयनित झज्जर के सासरौली के वीरेंद्र उर्फ गूंगा पहलवान की कहानी

एक समय मूक-बधिर वीरेंद्र सिंह के पास जब कोई काम नहीं था तो वह किशोरावस्था में ही गांव के लोगों के कपड़े सिलने लग गया था। सीआईएसएफ में कार्यरत पिता दिल्ली में रहकर कंपनी के जवानों को पहलवानी के गुर सिखाते थे।तब अचानक पिता के पैर में चोट लगी और वीरेंद्र उनकी सेवा के लिए दिल्ली पहुंचा। बस यहीं से उसकी किस्मत पलट गई। वह अखाड़े में कुश्ती करने वाले पहलवानों को घंटों खड़ा रहकर ताकता और इस खेल की बारीकियों को समझता। दिल्ली के अखाड़े से जो कुछ वीरेंद्र सीखता उसका गांव में लाैटकर अभ्यास करता। धीरे-धीरे गांव देहात के दंगलों में हिस्सा लेने लगा। यहां हर कुश्ती जीती।

आज वीरेंद्र देश का पहला पैरा एथलीट है जो 4 बार का ओलंपिक में हिस्सा ले चुके हैं और तीन बार के वर्ल्ड चैंपियन हैं। वीरेंद्र सिंह गूंगा पहलवान के नाम से देश भर में मशहूर है और उसे अब फरवरी माह में पदम श्री मिलने जा रहा है। वीरेंद्र सिंह झज्जर के सासरौली गांव के रहने वाले हैं। मूक और बधिर होने के बावजूद उन्होंने कभी भी इस कमी को अपने सपनों की उड़ान में आड़े आने नहीं दिया।

1 साल पहले अंजली से की शादी : वीरेंद्र सिंह ने नागपुर की रहने वाली मूकबधिर और अनाथ अंजली से 30 जनवरी 2020 को शादी की है। सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अंजलि और वीरेंद्र की दोस्ती हुई थी। एक समय अंजलि खाना खाने के लिए भी तरस जाती थी और बेहद गरीबी में अपना जीवन काट रही थी।

दोस्त रामवीर रेसलिंग छोड़कर सारथी बना
मिट्टी पकड़ पहलवान के नाम से मशहूर हुए गूंगा पहलवान और सुरेंद्र की सफलता के पीछे उसके बचपन के दोस्त रामवीर का भी बहुत हाथ है। दरअसल रामवीर के पिता महेंद्र और वीरेंद्र के पिता अजीत दोनों सीआईएसफ में थे। रामवीर भी कुश्ती सीखता था और कई प्रतियोगिता जीत चुका था।

इस तरह विश्व भर में छाए वीरेंद्र

  • 2005 में मेलबर्न डेफलिम्पिक्स में भारत का पहला और एकमात्र गोल्ड मेडल
  • 2008 वर्ल्ड डेफ रेस्लिंग में रजत पदक
  • 2009 ताइपेई डेफलिम्पिक्स में कांस्य पदक
  • 2012 वर्ल्ड डेफ रेस्लिंग चैंपियनशिप में कांस्य पदक
  • 2013 बुल्गारिया में हुए डेफलिम्पिक्स में स्वर्ण पदक
