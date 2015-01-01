पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झज्जर:आईएमए की हड़ताल, नीमा से जुड़े नर्सिंग होम और अस्पताल खुले रहे

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
नीमा से जुड़े डॉक्टर सतीश आईएमए की हड़ताल के उलट मरीजों को सेवा देते हुए।

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन की देशव्यापी हड़ताल झज्जर जिले में भी आंशिक रूप से रही। हालांकि इसके उलट नेशनल इंटीग्रेटेड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन यानी नीमा से जुड़े क्लीनिक नर्सिंग होम और अस्पताल मरीजों की सेवा के लिए खुले रहे। नीमा से जुड़े चिकित्सकों और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ ने गुलाबी रीबन बांधकर मरीजों की सेवा की।

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के आयुष विभाग ने आदेश जारी किया है कि अब आयुष विभाग से जुड़े एमएस 58 तरह की सर्जरी भी कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए उन्हें विशेष तरह की ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी केंद्र सरकार के इस निर्णय का विरोध इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने किया है। इसी क्रम में देशव्यापी हड़ताल शुक्रवार को थी हालांकि नीमा से जुड़े चिकित्सकों ने केंद्र सरकार के इस फैसले का स्वागत किया बल्कि आईएमए के इस फैसले का विरोध भी किया।

वह मेडिकल सेवा में बढ़ोतरी और रोगी सेवा को देखते हुए आयुष विंग के एमएस चिकित्सकों की हौसला अफजाई करने की बजाए उनका विरोध कर रहा है। नीमा बहादुरगढ़ की प्रेसिडेंट डॉ. कांता जाखड़, सचिव डॉ. दीपक भारद्वाज और कैशियर डॉ. सतीश ने बताया कि नीमा के सभी सदस्य इस मामले में एकजुट हैं और यही कारण रहा की हड़ताल के उलट नीमा से जुड़े सभी नर्सिंग होम क्लीनिक खुले रहे।

वहीं झज्जर में डॉक्टर नरेश दलाल की अगुवाई में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम जिला प्रशासन को एक धन्यवाद ज्ञापन भी दिया गया, जिसमें आयुष विभाग से जुड़े हुए चिकित्सक को सर्जरी करने की मंजूरी मिली है। इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन की हड़ताल को देखते हुए ही नीमा से जुड़े देश भर के संगठनों ने भी ऐलान किया था कि वे इस दिन अपनी सेवाएं सुचारू रूप से जारी रखेंगे।

