राहत:इंटरनेट सेवाओं पर रोक लगाने के मद्देनजर इस बार राशन डिपो से राशन का वितरण 6 फरवरी तक

झज्जर5 घंटे पहले
जनवरी माह के अंतिम सप्ताह में इंटरनेट सेवाओं पर रोक लगाने के मद्देनजर इस बार राशन डिपो से राशन का वितरण 6 फरवरी तक किया जाएगा। जिला खाद्य एवं पूर्ति नियंत्रक मनीषा मेहरा ने इस संदर्भ में राशन डिपो से आवश्यक वस्तुओं का वितरण करने संबंधित आदेश जिला में दिए हैं।

डीएफएससी मेहरा ने कहा कि नेटवर्क न होने के कारण जनवरी माह के अंतिम सप्ताह में राशन डिपो के माध्यम से आवश्यक वस्तुओं का वितरण प्रभावित हुआ है। ऐसे में कुछ लाभार्थी माह जनवरी 2021 में राशन को प्राप्त करने से वंचित रह गए हैं। उनकी सुविधा के लिए सरकार की ओर से अब 6 फरवरी तक राशन का वितरण किया जाएगा। डीएफएससी ने बताया कि लाभार्थियों के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए राज्य सरकार द्वारा यह निर्णय लिया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि यदि किसी राशन कार्ड धारक को किसी डिपोधारक से आवश्यक वस्तु प्राप्त करने में कोई परेशानी व शिकायत है तो वह कार्यालय के दूरभाष नंबर 01251-252516 व विभाग के टोल फ्री नंबर 18001802087, 1967 पर संपर्क कर सकता है या जिला खाद्य एंव पूर्ति नियंत्रक झज्जर कार्यालय में उपस्थित होकर अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करवा सकता है।

