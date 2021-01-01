पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:शहर में बढ़ता जा रहा प्लास्टिक कूड़े का जमावड़ा, सेक्टरवासियों ने कूड़ा हटाने के लिए कई बार की शिकायत, सुनवाई नहीं

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आईटीआई के साथ लगते सेक्टर-2 की ग्रीन बेल्ट के पास झुग्गी-झोंपड़ियाें वाला बसेरा है। सेक्टरवासियाें का कहना है कि कि झुग्गी झोंपड़ी वाले दिनभर प्लास्टिक व पन्नी का कूड़ा बीनकर यहां एकत्रित करते हैं। इसमें से सही बेच देता हैं, जबकि बचा सामान चला देते हैं।

इससे उठने वाले दुर्गंध धुएं से आसपास रहने वाले और सेक्टरवासियों का जीना दूभर हो गया है। यह जगह हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण की वाटर वर्कर्स की है। कचरा बीनने वालों ने यहां कूड़े का ढेर लगा दिया है, जिसकी दुर्गन्ध से यहां के लोग परेशान हैं। इसके प्रदूषण से पर्यावरण भी प्रभावित हो रहा है। ठंड के कारण अलाव जलाने के नाम पर प्लास्टिक व टायर के टुकड़े जलाने से हुए प्रदूषण से लोगों का सांस लेना भी मुश्किल हो गया है।

समाधान की मांग

सेक्टर-2 के डीपी दहिया ने बताया कि कई बार सेक्टरवासियों को साथ लेकर कूड़ा हटाने का अनुरोध किया। इसके अलावा, हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण, नगर परिषद व प्रशासन से भी शिकायत की, लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं है। दहिया का कहना है कि करोड़ों रुपए लगाकर यहां बनाए आशियाने आज अविकसित काॅलोनी का हिस्सा बने हैं।

आरडब्लूए के प्रवक्ता राजकुमार अरोड़ा ने बताया कि यह जगह अब आईटीआई की है जो हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण ने उतनी ही ज़मीन के बदले में दी है,लेकिन अभी तक प्राधिकरण द्वारा कब्जा नहीं दिया गया। आईटीआई प्रबंधन भी महीनों से प्राधिकरण से पत्राचार कर रहे हैं। यहां पर उनकी रिहायशी काॅलोनी बननी हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जल्द ही कोई समाधान न निकला तो प्रतिनिधिमंडल डीसी से मिलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser