हवा सांस लेने लायक नहीं:झज्जर का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 400 तक पहुंचा, दोपहर 3:30 बजे ही छाया अंधेरा

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
दोपहर में वातावरण में छाई रही प्रदूषण की परत।

जिले में हवा सांस लेने लायक नहीं है। सोमवार को एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स बेहद खतरनाक स्तर पर रहा। दोपहर को जहां एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 400 था । हवा में प्रदूषण का स्तर इतना अधिक रहा कि पूरे दिन सूर्य देव के दर्शन नहीं हो सके। सुबह ही आसमान में प्रदूषण का असर देखने को मिला। लोगों को आंखों में जलन और सांस लेने में दिक्कत महसूस होती रही।

दिन भर बादल छाए रहने और प्रदूषण का स्तर अधिक होने के कारण दिन में ही अंधेरा सा रहा। हवा की स्थिति ना के बराबर रही आमतौर पर दिन के समय हवा का रुख अच्छा खासा रहता है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दिन में हवा की गति 3 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे के हिसाब से रही। दिनभर हवा का रुख कमजोर नजर आया।

रुक नहीं रही पराली जलाए जाने की घटनाएं

जिले में पिछले तीन-चार वर्षों के मुकाबले यदि देखा जाए तो पराली जलाने की घटनाओं में काफी कमी दर्ज की गई है। मौजूदा समय में भी पराली एकत्रित कर उसका चारा बनाए जाने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। बड़े पैमाने पर यह काम होने के बाद कुछ किसान चोरी-छिपे पराली में आग लगाने की घटना को अंजाम देने से अपने आपको रोक नहीं पा रहे हैं।

