एनसीआर भट्ठा एसोसिएशन की बैठक:भट्ठा संचालन आम सहमति बनाकर रखें, शिकायत की प्रवृत्ति को बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

भट्ठों के संचालन को लेकर हो रही शिकायत बाजी को देखते हुए गुरुवार को झज्जर में एनसीआर भट्ठा एसोसिएशन की बैठक हुई। इसमें हरियाणा एसोसिएशन के प्रयासों को नाकाफी बताते हुए चिंता प्रकट की गई और एनजीटी की गाइड लाइन के मामले मे गंभीरता से प्रयास करने की जरूरत बताई गई। बैठक में अलग-अलग जिलों से आए वक्ताओं ने सोनीपत, पानीपत सहित कुछ जिलों के उदाहरणों का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा की भट्ठे चलाने के मामले में हम लोग आपस में ही एक दूसरे की शिकायत करते हैं।

ऐसा करना गलत है। पानीपत में इसी मामले में गोली चलने तक की नौबत पड़ी थी। जबकि सोनीपत में भट्ठों की दीवारों को नष्ट किया गया। वक्ताओं ने अपने-अपने तरीकों से एनजीटी की गाइडलाइंस को लेकर चल रहे केस की मजबूत पैरवी करने पर सहमति जताई। गलत काम अधिक समय तक नहीं चल सकता। इस लिहाज से उन्हें प्रदुषण कम करने की तकनीक पर आना पड़ेगा। किसी भी एक ईंघन पर आश्रित होने पर उसके बाजार भाव बढ़ने की संभावना बनी रहती है।

इस मौके पर संगठित रहने का आह्वान किया। ताकि इस समस्या का समाधान अपने आप से सरकारों को विवश होकर करना पड़े। एनसीआर प्रधान सुरेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि मौजूदा समय में भट्ठे बंद हैं लेकिन दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण का स्तर नापा जा सकता है। वह कहीं अधिक बना हुआ है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदूषण फैलाने के मामले में सिस्टम में अधिक कमियां हैं। झुग्गी झोपड़ियों में आज भी लकड़ी का इस्तेमाल हो रहा है। खाना बनाने के लिए पॉलिथीन व प्लास्टिक तक जला दी जाती है। उन पर रोक लगनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदूषण फैलाने के मामले में केवल किसानी दोषी नहीं है हमें छोटी-छोटी बातों को देखना होगा। जिसके कारण समस्या बढ़ रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि भट्ठा उद्योग से एनसीआर में प्रत्यक्ष व अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से 10 लाख लोगों का रोजगार जुड़ा हुआ है। यही एकमात्र ऐसा उद्योग है जिसमें काम करने वालों को एडवांस में पैसा देकर काम कराया जाता है। इस मौके पर कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता रामफल ने की। इस दौरान विनोद गुलियां, सत्यपाल देशवाल, योगेश सिंह, नरेंद्र नेहरा, सुधीर जगलाल, महावीर सिंह सहित काफी वक्ताओं ने अपने विचार रखे। इस लिहाज से मौजूदा समय में दिल्ली एनसीआर के करीब 3000 भट्ठों पर अच्छा खासा स्टॉक उपलब्ध है। एनसीआर प्रधान सुरेंद्र चौहान ने भी भट्ठों पर अच्छा खासा स्टॉक होने की पुष्टि की है।

